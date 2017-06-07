Foresters Fall Behind Early, Drop Season Opener

Baseball

John Jensen homered and drove in three runs in an impressive debut with the Santa Barbara Foresters baseball team on Tuesday, but the defending national champions couldn’t overcome a slow start and dropped an 8-4 season opener against the Southern California Catch at Biola University.

The Catch jumped on Foresters starter Ty Wiest for five runs on six hits and a balk in the first inning.

“If you look at the hits Ty gave up, they weren’t crushing the ball,” Foresters manager Bill Pintard said. “They were mostly ground balls that found holes. But we did have too many walks overall and we didn’t take care of the baseball.”

Wiest settled down and retired nine straight batters before the Catch capitalized on walks in the fifth inning and scored three more runs.

Jensen was a bright spot in the opener. The SBCC all-conference third baseman hit a RBI double, a run-scoring sacrifice fly and a solo homer.

Ashton Easley, who is on a three-week leave from the Air Force Academy, had two hits and a RBI.

The Foresters received solid relief outings from Jake Kelly, Tanner Lawson and Garrett Gayle.

Santa Barbara plays at the MLB Academy in Compton today and at the Orange County Riptide on Thursday before making its home debut on Friday at Pershing Park.

