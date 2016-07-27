Friday, April 13 , 2018, 10:27 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Beach Volleyball

Former San Marcos Teammates Reunite, Win East Beach CBVA Youth U18 Title

Lauren Orlich, left, and Cassidy Drury-Pullen won the Girls 18U Division over Danica Minnich and Audrey Baldwin; Makenna Milius and Emma Esparza tied for third. Click to view larger
Lauren Orlich, left, and Cassidy Drury-Pullen won the Girls 18U Division over Danica Minnich and Audrey Baldwin; Makenna Milius and Emma Esparza tied for third.
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | July 27, 2016 | 10:03 a.m.

Former San Marcos High teammates reunited and won the Girls 18-under Division at the California Beach Volleyball Association Youth Tournament at East Beach on Tuesday.

Cassidy Drury-Pullen, an incoming senior for the Royals and a Cal commit, combined with Lauren Orlich and defeated Danica Minnich of Dos Pueblos and recent DP grad Audrey Baldwin in the final. Orlich played at San Marcos as a freshman and sophomore before her family moved to Scottsdale, Ariz.

Grace Blankenhorn, left, and Grace Matthews won the Girls 14U title; Grace Chillingworth and Kamdyn Tenorio placed second and Tori Gerhon and Natalie Lopez tied for third. Click to view larger
Grace Blankenhorn, left, and Grace Matthews won the Girls 14U title; Grace Chillingworth and Kamdyn Tenorio placed second and Tori Gerhon and Natalie Lopez tied for third.

The Girls 14U final was full of Grace, as the local team of Grace Blankenhorn and Grace Matthews defeated Grace Chillingworth and Kamdyn Tenorio of Orange County for the title. ​

Rilee Day (San Luis Obispo) and Sage Whitham (Arroyo Grande) beat the sister team of Eliada and Athena Pelehrinis of Tustin in the 16U final.

The team of Anika Huelskamp/Kolbe Fink of Oxnard and Oak View topped Santa Barbara's Ava Cole/Caroline Mikkelson for the 12U title.

Elliot Brainerd, left, and Eli Wopat were runners-up in the Boys 18U Division against champions Sebastian Hallig and Henry Hancock. Click to view larger
Elliot Brainerd, left, and Eli Wopat were runners-up in the Boys 18U Division against champions Sebastian Hallig and Henry Hancock.

In the Boys 18U final, Santa Barbara's Sebastian Hallig and Henry Hancock defeated Stanford-bound Eli Wopat and former Dos Pueblos teammate Elliot Brainerd.

The 14 and 16U finals were all-Santa Barbara battles. Camden Millington and Dylan Foreman defeated Sebastian Harris and Jacob Yinger for the 14U title. In the 16s, Charlie Iverson and Fred Ysebrands beat Tanner Stevens and Arman Banan.

The 12U finalists were, from left, Anika Huelskamp/Kolbe Fink and runners-up Ava Cole/Caroline Mikkelson. Click to view larger
The 12U finalists were, from left, Anika Huelskamp/Kolbe Fink and runners-up Ava Cole/Caroline Mikkelson.

12 & under
1. Anika Huelskamp/Kolbe Fink - Oxnard/Oak View
2. Ava Cole/Caroline Mikkelson - Santa Barbara
3. Riley Green/Emma Zuffelato - Santa Barbara

14 & under
1. Grace Blankenhorn/Grace Matthews - Santa Barbara
2. Grace Chillingworth/Kamdyn Tenorio - Santa Ana/Irvine
3. Tori Gerhon/Natalie Lopez - Northridge
3. R. Kelley/Alexa Osti - Santa Barbara (not pictured)

In the 16U Division, the team of Rilee Day, left, and Sage Whitham defeated Eliada and Athena Pelehrinis in the final. Click to view larger
In the 16U Division, the team of Rilee Day, left, and Sage Whitham defeated Eliada and Athena Pelehrinis in the final.

Girls 16 & under
1. Rilee Day/Sage Whitham - San Luis Obispo/Arroyo Grande
2. Eliada/Athena Pelehrinis - Tustin

Girls 18 & under
1. Cassidy Drury-Pullen​/Lauren Orlich - Santa Barbara/Scottsdale
2. Danica Minnich/Audrey Baldwin - Santa Barbara/Goleta
3. Makenna Milius/Emma Esparza - Ventura
3. Alison White/Jacueline Burd - San Jose

The Boys 14U champions were, in the middle, Camden Millington and Dylan Foreman. The third-place finishers were Nico Cyitanic/Shaymus O’Hearn, at left, and the German team of Felix and Lukas Wiesemann. Click to view larger
The Boys 14U champions were, in the middle, Camden Millington and Dylan Foreman. The third-place finishers were Nico Cyitanic/Shaymus O’Hearn, at left, and the German team of Felix and Lukas Wiesemann.

Boys 14 & under
1. Camden Millington/Dylan Foreman - Santa Barbara
2. Sebastian Harris/Jacob Yinger - Santa Barbara
3. Nico Cyitanic/Shaymus O'Hearn - Santa Barbara
3. Felix and Lukas Wiesemann - Solingen, Germany

The Boys 16U champions were, with backpacks, Charlie Iverson and Fred Ysebrands; at right, Arman Banan and Tanner Stevens finished second and Zack Werner, left, and Cole Rister tied for third. Click to view larger
The Boys 16U champions were, with backpacks, Charlie Iverson and Fred Ysebrands; at right, Arman Banan and Tanner Stevens finished second and Zack Werner, left, and Cole Rister tied for third.

Boys 16 & under
1. Charlie Iverson/Fred Ysebrands - Santa Barbara
2. Tanner Stevens/Arman Banan - Santa Barbara
3. Zack Werner/Cole Rister - Santa Barbara
3. Joachim Moe/Kyle Aitcheson - Santa Barbara

Boys 18 & under

1. Sebastian Hallig/Henry Hancock - Santa Barbara
2. Elliot Brainerd/Eli Wopat - Goleta
3. Chris Costantino/Jack Copeland - Santa Barbara

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 