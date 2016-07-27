Former San Marcos Teammates Reunite, Win East Beach CBVA Youth U18 Title

Beach Volleyball

Former San Marcos High teammates reunited and won the Girls 18-under Division at the California Beach Volleyball Association Youth Tournament at East Beach on Tuesday.

Cassidy Drury-Pullen, an incoming senior for the Royals and a Cal commit, combined with Lauren Orlich and defeated Danica Minnich of Dos Pueblos and recent DP grad Audrey Baldwin in the final. Orlich played at San Marcos as a freshman and sophomore before her family moved to Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Girls 14U final was full of Grace, as the local team of Grace Blankenhorn and Grace Matthews defeated Grace Chillingworth and Kamdyn Tenorio of Orange County for the title. ​

Rilee Day (San Luis Obispo) and Sage Whitham (Arroyo Grande) beat the sister team of Eliada and Athena Pelehrinis of Tustin in the 16U final.

The team of Anika Huelskamp/Kolbe Fink of Oxnard and Oak View topped Santa Barbara's Ava Cole/Caroline Mikkelson for the 12U title.

In the Boys 18U final, Santa Barbara's Sebastian Hallig and Henry Hancock defeated Stanford-bound Eli Wopat and former Dos Pueblos teammate Elliot Brainerd.

The 14 and 16U finals were all-Santa Barbara battles. Camden Millington and Dylan Foreman defeated Sebastian Harris and Jacob Yinger for the 14U title. In the 16s, Charlie Iverson and Fred Ysebrands beat Tanner Stevens and Arman Banan.

12 & under

1. Anika Huelskamp/Kolbe Fink - Oxnard/Oak View

2. Ava Cole/Caroline Mikkelson - Santa Barbara

3. Riley Green/Emma Zuffelato - Santa Barbara



14 & under

1. Grace Blankenhorn/Grace Matthews - Santa Barbara

2. Grace Chillingworth/Kamdyn Tenorio - Santa Ana/Irvine

3. Tori Gerhon/Natalie Lopez - Northridge

3. R. Kelley/Alexa Osti - Santa Barbara (not pictured)

Girls 16 & under

1. Rilee Day/Sage Whitham - San Luis Obispo/Arroyo Grande

2. Eliada/Athena Pelehrinis - Tustin



Girls 18 & under

1. Cassidy Drury-Pullen​/Lauren Orlich - Santa Barbara/Scottsdale

2. Danica Minnich/Audrey Baldwin - Santa Barbara/Goleta

3. Makenna Milius/Emma Esparza - Ventura

3. Alison White/Jacueline Burd - San Jose

Boys 14 & under

1. Camden Millington/Dylan Foreman - Santa Barbara

2. Sebastian Harris/Jacob Yinger - Santa Barbara

3. Nico Cyitanic/Shaymus O'Hearn - Santa Barbara

3. Felix and Lukas Wiesemann - Solingen, Germany

Boys 16 & under

1. Charlie Iverson/Fred Ysebrands - Santa Barbara

2. Tanner Stevens/Arman Banan - Santa Barbara

3. Zack Werner/Cole Rister - Santa Barbara

3. Joachim Moe/Kyle Aitcheson - Santa Barbara

Boys 18 & under

1. Sebastian Hallig/Henry Hancock - Santa Barbara

2. Elliot Brainerd/Eli Wopat - Goleta

3. Chris Costantino/Jack Copeland - Santa Barbara

