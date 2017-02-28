Garden Street Academy Fundraiser a Roaring ‘20s Affair

Garden Street Academy in Santa Barbara will host a Roaring '20s-themed fundraising gala and auction at 5 p.m. March 18 at La Cumbre Country Club, 4015 Via Laguna.

Guests are encouraged to wear '20s-inspired fashion — long pearl necklaces, feather boas, pocket squares and wing-tip shoes — to the annual Gala & Fundraiser.

The event will include dinner, cocktails, silent and live auctions, live music by The Goldfingers, and gambling tables hosted by Aces and Eights.

The fundraiser also features an online auction which will launch March 1 and runs through March 18. The online auction features more than 125 items.

Auction highlights includes some 25 restaurant gift cards, three-month memberships to the Santa Barbara Tennis Club, and certificates to various local summer camps and museums. All proceeds support tuition assistance at Garden Street Academy.

Auction chair Ana Ojeda said, “The Roaring '20s Gala will be the bees' knees; we are excited to have our sponsors, parents and staff come together for a common goal: to raise funds for Garden Street Academy and to ensure that each student gets the very best education.”

To participate in the online auction, to buy tickets to the gala or enter to win a MacBook Air or a $1,000 gift card, visit: www.biddingforgood.com/gsaauction.

Event sponsors: Bill Urbany and Alisa Pepper, Santa Barbara Real Estate; Buynak, Fauver, Archbald and Spray, LLP; Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf, LLP; Hub International; Boyd Move Management, Inc.; Willis Insurance; and Hand Therapy & Occupational Fitness Center of Santa Barbara.

In-kind sponsors: Tercero Wine; The Wright Center for Orthodontics and Santa Barbara Tennis Club.

Garden Street Academy, now in its 15th year, serves kindergarten to 12th grades. The 11-acre campus is adjacent to the Santa Barbara Mission and the Natural History Museum. Garden Street Academy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Visit www.GardenStreetAcademy.org.

— Angela Jevons for Garden Street Academy.





Roaring_5x7_v2-4.jpg