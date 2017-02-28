Friday, June 1 , 2018, 4:40 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Garden Street Academy Fundraiser a Roaring ‘20s Affair

By Angela Jevons for Garden Street Academy | February 28, 2017 | 3:36 p.m.

Garden Street Academy in Santa Barbara will host a Roaring '20s-themed fundraising gala and auction at 5 p.m. March 18 at La Cumbre Country Club, 4015 Via Laguna.

Guests are encouraged to wear '20s-inspired fashion — long pearl necklaces, feather boas, pocket squares and wing-tip shoes — to the annual Gala & Fundraiser.

The event will include dinner, cocktails, silent and live auctions, live music by The Goldfingers, and gambling tables hosted by Aces and Eights.

The fundraiser also features an online auction which will launch March 1 and runs through March 18. The online auction features more than 125 items.

Auction highlights includes some 25 restaurant gift cards, three-month memberships to the Santa Barbara Tennis Club, and certificates to various local summer camps and museums. All proceeds support tuition assistance at Garden Street Academy.

Auction chair Ana Ojeda said, “The Roaring '20s Gala will be the bees' knees; we are excited to have our sponsors, parents and staff come together for a common goal: to raise funds for Garden Street Academy and to ensure that each student gets the very best education.”

To participate in the online auction, to buy tickets to the gala or enter to win a MacBook Air or a $1,000 gift card, visit: www.biddingforgood.com/gsaauction.

Event sponsors: Bill Urbany and Alisa Pepper, Santa Barbara Real Estate; Buynak, Fauver, Archbald and Spray, LLP; Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf, LLP; Hub International; Boyd Move Management, Inc.; Willis Insurance; and Hand Therapy & Occupational Fitness Center of Santa Barbara.

In-kind sponsors: Tercero Wine; The Wright Center for Orthodontics and Santa Barbara Tennis Club.

Garden Street Academy, now in its 15th year, serves kindergarten to 12th grades. The 11-acre campus is adjacent to the Santa Barbara Mission and the Natural History Museum. Garden Street Academy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Visit www.GardenStreetAcademy.org.

— Angela Jevons for Garden Street Academy.


 

 

 

Roaring_5x7_v2-4.jpg

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 