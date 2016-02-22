Garden Street Academy to Live La Dolce Vita at Annual Gala and Fundraiser

Garden Street Academy will host its annual fundraising auction at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2016, at La Cumbre Country Club.

The event will feature dinner, cocktails and silent and live auctions, and guests will enjoy live music by The Goldfingers and Opera Santa Barbara, a set by DJ Charlie Wood and casino tables by Aces and Eights Casino Nights. Floral arrangements are being kindly donated by Bright Inc.

La Dolce Vita is a black-tie event, and Mission Tuxedos on Mission Street is offering 15 percent off all tux rentals for the event.

Some of the over 175 silent auction items include restaurant gift cards, 3-month memberships to Santa Barbara Tennis Club and various local summer camps.

Live auction items include a stay in villa in Italy and an original art piece by Samuel Smith Fine Art. The Garden Street Academy online auctions start Feb 24 and end March 11.

You could win a 2015 Vespa Primavera ($6,680 value), $1,000 gift card or a Macbook Air. Tickets and online auction can be found at www.biddingforgood.com/GSA2016.

All proceeds from the event support tuition assistance.

Auction Chair Ana Ojeda said, “La Dolce Vita will be a great night where the community comes together for a common goal… to raise funds for Garden Street Academy that will be used to ensure that each student gets the very best education!”

Garden Street Academy is grateful for the sponsors who made this event possible: Bill Urbany & Alisa Pepper, Santa Barbara Real Estate; Buynak, Fauver, Archbald and Spray, LLP; Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf, LLP; Riviera Insurance Services, LLC; Bright Inc.; Boyd Move Management, Inc.; Willis Insurance; Riskin Partners; St. Anthony’s Alumni Association; The Wright Center for Orthodontics; Santa Barbara Tennis Club; Uber; Mission Tuxedos and Tri-Co Document Printing & Planroom.

— Angela Jevons is the general manager of Garden Street Academy.