Monday, April 23 , 2018, 7:22 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Gibraltar Reservoir Spills, Sending Higher Flows Into Lake Cachuma

Releases expected to improve the prospects for southern Santa Barbara County's water supply

Gibraltar Reservoir filled up and began spilling early Tuesday, sending water down the Santa Ynez River and into Lake Cachuma. Click to view larger
Gibraltar Reservoir filled up and began spilling early Tuesday, sending water down the Santa Ynez River and into Lake Cachuma. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 9:22 p.m. | January 24, 2017 | 4:26 p.m.

For the first time in six years, water began spilling out of Gibraltar Reservoir on Tuesday, improving the prospects for re-filling Lake Cachuma downstream on the Santa Ynez River.

Gibraltar, which serves the city of Santa Barbara, reached the full mark at about 1 a.m. and began releasing water into the Santa Ynez River, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.

Combined, Gibraltar’s four spillways were releasing a total of about 440 cubic feet per second, sending it downstream toward Lake Cachuma, which stood at 11.6 percent full by late afternoon but remains 97 feet below its own spill level.

Gibraltar reportedly last spilled in March 2011.

County water managers estimate that without any further precipitation, Cachuma's level will climb another 5 feet, bringing the amount of water in the reservoir to almost 27,000 acre-feet, according to Tom Fayram, deputy director for water resources at the county Public Works Department.

That would put the lake at about 14 percent of capacity.

Two traditionally wet months are ahead, which could further improve Cachuma's water levels now that the ground is saturated, the condition necessary for substantial runoff.

"By morning, we'll see Cachuma grow a little bit faster," Fayram told Noozhawk Tuesday evening. "Eventually (the flow) will recede, it will slowly fall off, but we'll see several days of inflow before that happens."

The Santa Ynez River below the dam along Paradise Road was running noticeably higher Tuesday, with flows that have not been seen in several years.

Lake Cachuma had risen some 6 feet since midnight Thursday as a trio of winter storms has drenched the region.

While the increase to Cachuma, which provides much of southern Santa Barbara County’s water supply, is welcome, it’s far from enough to overcome years of severe drought, according to local water officials.

"If we can get into another wet period, back to back to back storms, we could make a serious impact on the lake storage," Fayram noted.

Earlier in the day, Joshua Haggmark briefed the Santa Barbara City Council on the events at Gibraltar, stressing that while the drought situation was improving, the city's groundwater supplies remain at historically low levels that could take a decade to replenish.

“At this time, there's reason to be optimistic, but there's no reason to let down our guard.” Haggmark said, adding that conservation is still imperative.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman contributed to this report.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

The Santa Ynez River, swelled by discharges from Gibraltar Reservoir, runs through the White Rock PIcnic Ground along Paradise Road, in an area that was charred by last year’s Rey Fire. Click to view larger
The Santa Ynez River, swelled by discharges from Gibraltar Reservoir, runs through the White Rock PIcnic Ground along Paradise Road, in an area that was charred by last year’s Rey Fire. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 