Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 2:03 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta City Council Signs Off on Final Design of Old Town Park

If approved by state, four-acre site will include picnic areas, sports courts, playground and field — but water play area will have to wait for drought restrictions to loosen

A revised site plan shows the design for the Old Town Goleta park at Hollister and Kellogg avenues. Click to view larger
A revised site plan shows the design for the Old Town Goleta park at Hollister and Kellogg avenues.  (City of Goleta illustration)
By Shomik Mukherjee, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | July 23, 2017 | 9:30 p.m.

The Goleta City Council has unanimously approved the final design for a new Old Town park at Hollister and Kellogg avenues, although city drought restrictions on outdoor water parks will delay building a splash pad at the site.

Pipes will be installed to support the infrastructure of the small water recreation area, but the spouts and above-ground features of the splash pad itself will be built once water use restrictions are lifted.

The revised final design of the four-acre park includes a larger play area, four unisex restrooms, larger storage for playground equipment and a reconfigured bike path.

Design plans have evolved since the city first purchased the lot at 170 Kellogg Ave. for a new Old Town park. Among the planned features are picnic areas; a multipurpose field; two multiuse courts for basketball, tennis and pickleball; a handball court; concrete ping-pong tables; a bocce ball court; a perimeter walking path; and fitness nodes with exercise equipment.

The final design will now be subject to approval by the California Department of Parks and Recreation, according to Joanne Plummer, Goleta’s parks and recreation manager.

The City of Goleta was awarded a $910,000 state grant for construction, and building the park is dependent on regaining ownership of the land from the state, since the property title was held by the city’s now-defunct Redevelopment Agency.

Plummer presented the park design last week to the City Council, which in 2015 had opted to keep a splash pad in the park layout.

But in 2014, the Goleta Water District had imposed drought restrictions that prohibit outdoor water features, and splash pads — recreation areas that spray water onto park-goers looking to cool off — fall under that definition.

The planned splash pad would use well below the yearly amount of water the GWD allocates for the park property, but the structure itself is off-limits for now.

Stage II Water Shortage Restrictions stipulate that the “use of water in outdoor fountains, reflection ponds and decorative water features is prohibited” except on a residential property.

Plummer proposed temporarily working around the restrictions by building a splash pad without opening it for operation.

Ultimately, however, the council approved installing the necessary piping infrastructure beneath the ground to support a splash pad, but holding off on the above-ground spouts and nozzles.

Palmer noted the area will be covered with mulch until the Goleta Water District drought restrictions loosen and allow a splash pad to be built.

Noozhawk intern Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Water restrictions due to the drought are causing Goleta to delay installing some features of its splash pad water play area in the park at Hollister and Kellogg avenues. Click to view larger
Water restrictions due to the drought are causing Goleta to delay installing some features of its splash pad water play area in the park at Hollister and Kellogg avenues.  (City of Goleta illustration)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 