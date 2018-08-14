Wednesday, August 15 , 2018, 12:06 am | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Design Review Board Looks at Fire Station 10 in Western Goleta

Panel members are generally pleased with project, which still must go through city planning process

Sign showing location of future fire station in Goleta. Click to view larger
The future home of a new Santa Barbara County Fire Department station in western Goleta received generally positive feedback from the city’s Design Review Board on Tuesday. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | August 14, 2018 | 9:08 p.m.

The future home of a new Santa Barbara County Fire Department station in western Goleta received generally positive feedback from the city’s Design Review Board on Tuesday. 

Fire Station 10 is a single-story building planed for 7952 Hollister Ave., and it's located on a city-owned parcel across the street from Sandpiper Golf Course and adjacent to the Hideaway Bungalows residential development.

The proposed station will meet the National Fire Protection Association guidelines for emergency response time in western Goleta.

Tuesday's continued advisory review included changes to respond to the DRB’s comments in 2017, as well as several comments received on the draft environmental impact report and during public outreach. 

“I was not on the board when it came up last time — this is the first time that I’ve seen it. Overall, I think it looks great,” board member Jennifer Fullerton said.

Landscape professional Karis Clinton gave mostly positive feedback.

“This is great,” Clinton told the applicant. “You did a great job responding to the comments.”

Some revisions include the drainage plan and revising the color palette to a range of dark earth tones and warm grays.

“The gray color is not my favorite, but you probably had to negotiate with a lot of people about that,” Clinton said.

The applicant — Goleta's Neighborhood Services and Public Safety Department in partnership with the County Fire Department — proposes building an 11,600-square-foot building that includes three apparatus bays, a public parking lot with seven spaces near Hollister Avenue, nine spaces for employee parking, and a community and training room with a 30-person capacity. 

Board member Bill Shelor, a western Goleta resident, stressed the importance of the project’s location in relation to the city’s General Plan, and said the project is “near and dear” to him.

“It talks about this being a gateway to Goleta and a scenic corridor,” Shelor said of the General Plan. “Just because this is a city project, doesn’t mean it should be receiving any less scrutiny than any other project that is coming forward in a scenic corridor or a gateway to Goleta. 

“I’m appreciative of the simulations provided, because we have had times when we have just gone with somebody’s word and sometimes been unpleasantly surprised,” Shelor continued.

The site houses a bifurcated above-ground fuel tank (250-gallon gasoline and 1,000-gallon diesel), an emergency generator, outside hose drying racks and a soldier pile wall at the mid-slope of the northern property line, according to a report by Vyto Adomaitis, neighborhood services and public safety director.

The building’s exterior is mostly stucco and vertical siding, with vertical metal seam roofing. 

The average building height is about 23 feet high, with a nearly 32- foot-high entry “tower” and a small “lantern” feature above the apparatus bay extending to nearly 38 feet. 

“It has been a collaborative process,” Adomaitis said of Fire Station 10. “It’s an important project for the city. We are pleased with the comments received.”

Project plans also include relocating the fuel station and generator further west of the property to save some trees from being cut down.

Although existing eucalyptus trees will be removed, "extensive new landscaping" is planned along with a landscape buffer between the 1.25-acre property and the adjacent residential development to the east, according to Adomaitis' report.

The plant palette is revised to include more native species and drought-tolerant landscape design. 

During public comment, Goleta resident Barbara Massey said she supports the new fire station, but she's “disappointed with the landscape plan.”

“It’s essential to the public safety of western Goleta,” Massey said of the new station. “It is good to see some of the eucalyptus trees could be saved.”

Fire Station 10 is deemed a “high priority” project by the City Council and is listed in Goleta’s General Plan and Capital Improvement Program.

Following Tuesday’s advisory review, the city will proceed with the planning process, including review and approval of a development plan and General Plan amendment by the City Council, and a coastal development permit by the California Coastal Commission

City staff completed preliminary reports, programming concepts and community outreach in 2016 and early-2017 before the Design Review Board first reviewed the project last year. 

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 