Goleta City Council Gets Update on Housing Element, Capital Program Plans

Goleta has more than 1,700 acres zoned for residential development, which is more than 35 percent of the total developable area, according to an update on the city's General Plan housing element.

The City Council heard an update Tuesday on the General Plan and coastal land-use plan report, which assess the development blueprint, preservation of open space, and public spending.

The annual report also provides information on the city’s progress meeting its share of regional housing needs.

The 1,700 acres zoned for residential development, and existing development standards, are adequate to accommodate the city’s Regional Housing Needs Assessment allocations during an eight-year cycle ending in 2022, according to city staff.

Goleta also aims to encourage 20 new accessory dwelling units (five low-income and 15 moderate-income) during the same planning period, according to city staff.

Current city rules allow up to an 800-square-foot ADU with permit approval, and the city approved 12 ADU permits in 2018. Several more applications have been submitted.

City Council members asked whether the ADUs fit into the larger effort of developing affordable housing, and Planning and Environmental Review Director Peter Imhof said the city can’t require an ADU builder to rent at a lower-cost.

“There are challenges, at the same time, we do need to deliver affordable units,” Imhof said. “If ADUs give us that promise, we have to try to find ways to collect data that HCD (California Department of Housing and Community Development) demands from us to make that demonstration.

The City Council asked planning staff to return with an analysis of the small housing units being located within the front yard area of a residence, and will consider development impact fees for the units.

Goleta's General Plan is the official policy that guides future development and change within the city, and has generated its share of disputes between Goleta’s development-minded and slow-growth advocates.

It was amended most recently last year, including a land-use designation change to allow a new Santa Barbara County Fire Department station (Fire Station 10) in western Goleta.

Goleta staff also updated the City Council on the capital improvement program, which has 55 active projects in the budget for a price tag of about $128.9 million. These projects include 36 traffic/circulation improvement projects, 12 park projects, and seven facility/other projects.

Projects under construction in 2018 included the Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park in Old Town Goleta, paving projects, finishing the Hollister Class I bikeway, installing crosswalks at South Kellogg Avenue, and adding landscaping upgrades along Cathedral Oaks, according to city staff.

“We have done a lot in the last year,” Mayor Paula Perotte said. “It’s always great to highlight all of our accomplishments.”

