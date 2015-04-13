Monday, April 30 , 2018, 2:20 pm | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Water District Bringing More Groundwater Wells Online to Boost Production

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | April 13, 2015 | 5:23 p.m.

The Goleta Water District is depending on its groundwater wells to supply water throughout the drought and plans to almost double the number of wells and water production over the next three years.

This week, the district’s board of directors is expected to approve “pump tests” for four wells that haven’t been used since the early 1990s. Those four are scheduled to start operating by the end of the year and after that, Goleta Water plans to build two new wells, according to assistant general manager David Matson.

The Goleta Water District has seven groundwater wells operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week and the agency pumped out more than 3,450 acre-feet of water (1.1 billion gallons) in 2014, Matson said.

The eighth well, and largest producer, the San Antonio Well, had “sudden, unexpected failure” in the filtration system and will be down for about a month while the district makes emergency repairs.

Meanwhile, the agency has been using more water from Lake Cachuma to compensate for the loss of groundwater.

“Every day wells are not producing effectively, is a day we have to use surface water that we’re trying to store at this point,” Matson said.

It will boost the production amount over the next three years to keep up with demand as its surface water supplies dry up to nothing. Wells produced 453 acre-feet of water in March, which puts the agency on track to hit the 5,300 acre-foot quota expected for 2015, when San Antonio Well is repaired.

The agency will spend $15 million over the next five years to expand groundwater capacity and its systems for injection and monitoring. Matson said the district expects the groundwater wells to produce 6,500 to 6,700 acre-feet of water per year by 2017-18.

“That’s at the point where all water agencies in the state are looking at just able to meet basic health and safety needs,” Matson said.

Emergency repairs for the San Antonio Well will cost $65,778 and the four well pump tests for the Berkeley #2, Oak Grove #2, SB Corp Well and the Shirell Well will cost $308,772, according to district documents.

The well repairs and pump test contracts will be discussed at Tuesday’s Board of Directors meeting, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at district headquarters, 4699 Hollister Ave. 

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 