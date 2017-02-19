Goleta’s Deputy City Manager Leaving as Management Exodus Continues

Goleta’s deputy city manager is leaving for another job, making her the fourth management employee to leave the city since October.

Kathleen Trepa joined the municipal government team as deputy city manager in mid-2015, and her last day will be Feb. 23, city spokeswoman Valerie Kushnerov told Noozhawk.

She said recruitment to fill the position is already underway.

The city also needs to replace its finance director, planning and environmental review director, and city attorney.

Genie Wilson, the former finance director, left to lead the City of Camarillo’s Finance Department in October, and planning director Jennifer Carman left last month to become city community and development director at the City of Morgan Hill, a job she started last week.

Former City Attorney Tim Giles was asked to resign in January and the City Council is considering whether to hire a replacement or contract out city legal services.

Deputy City Attorney Winnie Cai is filling in as acting city attorney in the meantime.

