City Installs Goleta’s First Fast Charging Station for Electric Vehicles

The City of Goleta just got a little bit more green.

Continuing its leadership role in sustainability, Goleta installed a new DC Fast Charging Station to power electric vehicles at the Camino Real Marketplace, 7095 Market Place Drive, near the Costco Tire Center.

The charging station is set to be unveiled during a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 2, and is one of the first of its kind in the Santa Barbara area.

Valued at $35,000, the DC Fast Charging Station was donated by Nissan North America Inc., and the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District provided $17,000 in grant funds to the city to install the charger under its EV Charging Infrastructure Program.

The fast charge Level 3 technology allows EV drivers to recharge their cars much more quickly — as little as a half-hour versus the three to eight hours required by Level 2 charging stations.

The ribbon-cutting will recognize the efforts of project partners Camino Real Marketplace, the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, Nissan North America Inc. and EV Connect, all of which played key roles in making this project a reality.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.