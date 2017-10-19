Groups Lauded for Accessibility Work

Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider awarded four local organizations for their efforts to increase access and facilitate employment for people with disabilities.

The recipients were honored at this year’s 13th Annual Mayor’s Awards, a community breakfast event in recognition of National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Keynote speaker for the event was Chris Benedict.

MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration & Innovation received an award for Design & Accessibility by providing equal, creative and aesthetic access for people of all abilities.

The Employment Accommodation Award was given to the Milpas Jack in the Box for accommodating employees with disabilities.

The Non Profit Award was awarded to Alpha Resource Center. The Non Profit Award is presented to an organization that embraces the spirit of inclusion and accessibility for everyone.

The Outstanding Effort Award was given to Sprouts Farmer’s Market in Goleta for going above and beyond in its efforts to support people with disabilities.

People with disabilities are often highly recommended by their employers, particularly for their dedication to their work.

Employers interested in learning more about resources like job coaches or being part of the event should contact Heather Wennergren at [email protected]

— Heather Wennergren for Tri-Counties Regional Center.