Local News

Guadalupe To Hear From Oil Train Supporters, Opponents

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 23, 2015 | 7:02 p.m.

Proponents and opponents of a rail spur extension project proposed for the Phillips 66 Santa Maria Refinery in southern San Luis Obispo County are scheduled to make presentations to the Guadalupe City Council on Tuesday night. 

The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. in Guadalupe City Hall, 916 Obispo St. 

Guadalupe council members previously said they wanted to hear from both sides before deciding whether to support a letter from Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr.

Her letter urges the San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission to reject the proposal that would involve rail cars full of oil traveling through the heart of her district, which includes Guadalupe, Goleta and the Gaviota Coast.

The Phillips 66 Santa Maria Refinery, which has operated on 1,600 acres on the Nipomo Mesa for nearly 60 years, has proposed to add 1.3 miles of new track, an unloading facility and pipelines at the site to transport the crude oil for processing.

In addition to refinery representatives, the council will hear from project foes with Mesa Refinery Watch Group, with each presentation restricted to 10 minutes.

Public Safety Director Gary Hoving also is scheduled to give a presentation before the council will hear from the public and consider whether to endorse Farr’s letter.

Refinery representatives say the rail spur extension will mean five 80-car trains — stretching less than a mile each — will take oil to the plant each week, and are necessary to keep the facility viable. 

They contend it would not mean an increase in storage capacity or product, and would not involve controversial Bakken crude oil, would not boost coke piles, and would not increase volatility.

Project opponents note the recent spurt of train derailments, calling the chance of spills, fires and explosions “real and significant.”

The increased rail traffic also will create air pollution, noise pollution and visual pollution, according to opponents, who contend rail trips will number 520 when including arrivals and departures.

A final environmental impact report is expected in the second quarter of this year, and the project then must go before the San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission.

Other agenda topics include the closure of the city's only pharmacy, whether to alter the city rules to allow residents to have chickens, and what fees to charge for team use of the City Hall gymnasium and Jack O’Connell Park playing fields.

In closed session, the council will consider the employment/performance of City Administrator Andrew Carter plus his salary.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

