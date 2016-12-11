Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 3:57 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Hancock College Spring Registration Open

By Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College | December 11, 2016 | 9:54 a.m.

Hundreds of spring classes are being offered at the Allan Hancock College Santa Maria campus, many of them starting the week of Jan. 23. Registration for all spring classes is under way and continues through Jan. 22.

Nearly 1,000 semester-length classes are offered. Other eight-week classes begin Jan. 23 or March 22. Dozens of short-term classes that last less than eight weeks begin throughout the semester.

Short-term and eight-week courses are designed for students who prefer shorter, more intense study. Eight-week classes offer the credit of a full semester course.

Spring classes are also available at the Lompoc Valley, Vandenberg AFB and Solvang centers, and online.

“For some students, the eight-week time frame fits their schedules better,” said Nohemy Ornelas, vice president of student services. “Others enroll in eight-week classes because they enjoy the intensity and focus of the shorter courses.”

To view all spring classes, visit the AHC website at www.hancockcollege.edu and click the Class Search link on the homepage. Search options include subject, location, instructor, number of credits, and more.

All students register online via myHancock, which is accessed from the home page. Click the Student tab, then Register/Add/Drop/Search Classes.

High school students can take advantage of Hancock’s Concurrent Enrollment program. Students at Cabrillo, Orcutt Academy, St. Joseph, Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley, Lompoc, Righetti and Santa Ynez high schools can register for a class taught at the high school and simultaneously receive high school and college credit.

Classes include Elementary Statistics (MATH 123), Symphonic Band (MUS 140), Elementary French (FRCH 101) and American Government (POLS 103).

Spring Community Education classes begin the week of Jan. 23 and are offered throughout the community and at all campus locations. Courses offered include Stress Management (HEAL 7104), Spanish in the Workplace (VOCE 7018B), Preparation for Citizenship (CITZ 7000A) and Green Gardening (VOCE 7622).

Students can register online now, or receive registration assistance in person at Community Education (bldg. S) on the Santa Maria campus.

For more details on registration, contact the college’s Admissions and Records office at 922-6966 ext. 3248 or [email protected].

— Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College.

 
