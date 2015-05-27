Historic Solvang Hotel Reopens with New Name, Look

The Landsby, previously the Petersen Village Inn, has been renovated inside and out

A Santa Barbara property management company has revitalized an historic inn located in the heart of Solvang in the Santa Ynez Valley, renovating it inside and out.

The Landsby hotel at 1576 Mission Drive reopened under its new name in late April after closing for renovations in January.

Locals might better know the property built in 1984 as the Petersen Village Inn, owned for many years by the Petersen family.

SIMA Corporation bought the 41-room hotel from the longtime owners two years ago, but the privately held company based about 30 miles southwest of Solvang in Santa Barbara finally completed its vision this spring, according to Janice Lesin, the hotel’s executive manager.

The exterior was restored and whitewashed in the tradition of Scandinavian aesthetic while channeling the charm of the Danish village in clean, contemporary interior design.

“Our inspiration was really to add another high-end lodging in this area,” Lesin said. “We really felt there was a need to have a nice hotel if you’re in the valley. The hotel itself had really great bones.”

The Landsby isn’t SIMA Corporation’s first foray into the valley. The company already owns — and also revamped — the 20-room Santa Ynez Inn.

Lesin said The Landsby has seen a lot of locals so far, in large part because The Landsby opened its on-site restaurant up to the public. Previously, only guests could order food or drink.

The restaurant was renamed Mad + Vin, the translation of which means “food and wine” in Danish.

A new chef crafts comfort food using local ingredients and wine and beer lists.

The Landsby also has a new courtyard, a back patio, a full bar and a garden, along with walls filled with regional artwork.

Rooms in the space designed by Santa Monica-based Studio Collective start at $225 per night, located steps away from Solvang’s Danish bakeries, art galleries and more.

