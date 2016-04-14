Horowitz Law Opens Downtown Santa Barbara Office

Horowitz Law has opened an office in downtown Santa Barbara. Established by the husband and wife legal team of Sanford Horowitz and Christy Horowitz, the firm’s practice areas include Family Law, Business Law, Criminal Defense, and Civil & Criminal Tax Litigation.

Specific case examples of Horowitz Law’s proven track record of success are felony and misdemeanor domestic violence, child endangerment, DUI, sex crimes, narcotics, vehicular manslaughter and other criminal offenses.

Additionally, the firm has had success in preventive litigation and mediation with some instances of mental competency and health issues.

Both Sanford and Christy Horowitz are veteran prosecutors.

Sanford worked for the Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Office, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office and the Criminal Investigation Division of the Internal Revenue Service in San Diego.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Cal State Long Beach and earned his juris doctorate and a graduate law degree in taxation (LLM) from the University of San Diego School of Law.

He also is an Adjunct Professor of Law at the University of San Diego.

Before serving as a deputy district attorney in the Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Office, Christy was an associate attorney in a family law firm.

She graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of Alabama, where she was on the Dean’s List and received the Academic Excellence Award for Best Senior Paper in the Administrative Sciences. She earned her juris doctorate from Santa Barbara College of Law.

During law school, she clerked for the prosecution team in the Michael Jackson criminal trial.

Horowitz Law is located at 1032 Santa Barbara St. in Santa Barbara.

