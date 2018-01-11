Hospice Extends Support to Those Who Lost Love Ones in Mudslide

Following the loss of life in Tuesday’s mudslide, Hospice of Santa Barbara is making itself available to individuals and families who may be grieving during this sorrowful time.

Those who have lost a loved one and/or are struggling with grief can call Hospice of Santa Barbara, 563-8820.

Hospice of Santa Barbara said it is collaborating closely with schools, first responders, governmental agencies and the Red Cross to provide counseling supportive services to families and the community.

Hospice's trained counselors are available at the Family Assistance Center set up by Santa Barbara County at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance St., as well as its home offices, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra.

“Our thoughts are with those who’ve been impacted by the flooding and the many families who have lost cherished loved ones,” said David Selberg, CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara.

“We are committed to helping not only during this critical time, but in the weeks and months to come,” he said.

Hospice of Santa Barbara said it is, as always, grateful for the many brave first-responders committed to keeping everyone safe and out of harm’s way.

As the community begins to heal and rebuild, Hospice of Santa Barbara staff reminds the public that all its services are offered to individuals and families free of charge, and are available in Spanish.



It has been an incredibly difficult few weeks for the county, which is still recovering from the effects of the Thomas Fire, Hospice said.

However, it added, the staff at Hospice of Santa Barbara is convinced the community will pull together as it has in the past and, together, will make it through this devastating time.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

— Caitlin Trude for Hospice of Santa Barbara.