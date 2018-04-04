Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 2:46 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

How to Know If Your Medicine Is Working?

Click to view larger
(Cottage Health photo)
By Cottage Health | September 8, 2017 | 9:30 a.m.

Medicines don’t always work the way they should. Even treatments that have helped you for years may not work as well. You may need a slightly higher dose, or you may need a different medication entirely.

But first things first: Your doctor is unlikely to change your prescription unless there’s a clear sign of a problem.

How Can You Tell If Your Medicine Is Working Properly?

It takes vigilance and teamwork. Talk to your doctor to find the best approach for your particular medicines. Here are some general tips to help you along the way:

» Know your medicines. Make sure you know what each medicine is for, and ask your doctor to explain the goals of the treatment. If you’re taking an arthritis medication, for instance, find out if it should ease stiffness as well as pain.

» Consider keeping a journal. Write down how you feel before and after you take your medicine. If you’re taking your medicine "as needed," be sure to keep track of the time and the size of each dose. Bring this journal to your doctor appointments. It will help paint a clear picture of the effectiveness of your treatments.

» Stay vigilant. Many conditions require careful monitoring. Your doctor may recommend regular tests in his or her office to check your progress. Other conditions may require regular home testing. If you have diabetes or high blood pressure, for example, ask your doctor what you can do to keep track of your condition at home. If you’re diabetic, you’ll need to check your blood sugar levels regularly. If you have high blood pressure, your doctor may recommend that you test yourself with a home blood pressure monitor.

One caution: If you use a home blood pressure monitor, it’s a good idea to take it to your doctor’s office so you can compare the readings you get from your own equipment with the ones from your doctor’s equipment.

That way you’ll know, for instance, if your blood pressure is really higher when you measure it at home, or if your equipment is simply calibrated differently. Your doctor can answer any questions you have about how to use the equipment and can often help you calibrate it correctly. Ask your doctor to recheck your equipment every year.

» Talk with your doctor about the possible side effects of your medication, and what you should do if they occur. Be sure to find out whether there are any side effects, such as rashes, tea-colored urine, or muscle pain and weakness. If so, you should stop taking the medicine and seek medical attention immediately.

Stick to the plan. Unless you and your doctor have discussed it beforehand, never stop taking a prescription or change your dose without your doctor’s OK. Even if your medicine isn’t working as well as you feel it should, a sudden change could be dangerous.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 