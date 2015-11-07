Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 12:28 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Indoor Trees an Easy Way to Turn Over a New Leaf with Your Home Décor

Make your home the ultimate green space with house plants that really will grow on you

La Sumida Nursery, at 165 S. Patterson Ave. in Goleta, has one of the largest selections of indoor trees on the South Coast. Click to view larger
La Sumida Nursery, at 165 S. Patterson Ave. in Goleta, has one of the largest selections of indoor trees on the South Coast. (Hilary Doubleday / Noozhawk photo)
By Hilary Doubleday, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | November 7, 2015 | 10:00 p.m.

You’ve rolled up your sleeves and redone your décor in your living room.

Everything is exactly where it should be and exactly as you wanted it, but somehow it’s not quite right. It’s a little too perfect and still.

What is the space lacking? The answer: probably a plant.

Better yet, a tree. House trees bring something alive, natural and perfectly imperfect to a room. As a décor item, they are essential.

In addition to giving a room’s décor the important thing it is lacking, houseplants are also natural air purifiers. Some claim that plants inside the home “destress” the house.

“Some well-placed greenery can not only brighten a space but also purify the air — and they're also helpful in creating a more relaxing, restful ambiance in any room,” Carolyn Gregoire wrote in the Huffington Post.

“We know that spending time in nature is linked to reduced stress levels and tension relief. What’s more, in a 2008 study, Dutch researchers found that hospital patients with indoor plants in their rooms reported lower stress levels than patients without them.”

Even if you know you want to buy an indoor tree, heading to the nursery can be confusing.

There are a lot of choices. Some indoor trees require more maintenance than others, and each has a unique décor vibe.

Another source of confusion is that trees grow and change. While this is part of trees’ perfectly imperfect charm, having a good idea of what a tree will eventually become is an important part of the selection process and requires some research.

Locally, La Sumida Nursery, at 165 S. Patterson Ave. in Goleta, has one of the largest selections of indoor trees in the Santa Barbara area and a staff that is knowledgeable about the care and ultimate height and girth of the different trees.

In addition to being natural air purifiers, some insist that house plants can “destress” your home. Click to view larger
In addition to being natural air purifiers, some insist that house plants can "destress" your home. (Hilary Doubleday / Noozhawk photo)

Island View Nursery, at 3376 Foothill Road next to the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in Carpinteria, feels like an adventure to an exotic jungle. They have a large selection of both indoor and outdoor plants. They also offer plant rentals for events or home use.

The Going Home to Roost website is a great resource to use to look at different kinds of trees to compare their statistics and looks side by side.

You’ll find some reliable favorites at your local nursery. These favorites include trees like the fiddle-leaf fig, a tree that is never a scene-stealer, but is seen in cameo appearances all over home magazines at the moment. Its airiness and sculptural shape is that perfectly imperfect ingredient that finishes a lot of today’s interiors.

The Guinea chestnut might be a better choice for those less sure of their green thumbs. Also known as the “money tree,” some believe it brings prosperity, and who couldn’t use a little more “green” these days?

Speaking of money and “green,” prices on indoor trees vary widely. As one would expect, larger and established trees cost more, but add an instant décor coup.

Smaller trees cost less, but depending on the tree, could reach their full height in a surprisingly short period of time.

How fast the trees grow is another question to ask at your locally nursery.

To fully understand the impact a living and breathing thing can make to your home décor and environment, head out to your local nursery. You’ll be happy you did.

