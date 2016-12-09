Jake Sofro Provides Spark in San Marcos Win

Boys Basketball

Jake Sofro gave San Marcos a spark off the bench, helping the Royals beat Simi Valley, 71-59, at the Bob Hawking Simi Valley Tip-Off Classic on Friday.

Sofro scored 10 points in his second game back from an injury.

"It was huge to have a punch off the bench from Jake, it was great having him look healthy again," San Marcos coach Landon Boucher said. "He's been out with a minor knee injury. Tonight he looked like he was comfortable out there, and his production was big for us."

Jackson Stormo led four players in double figures with 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Ryan Godges had 14 points and Stef Korfas added 12.

The Royals play La Salle on Saturday for third place.