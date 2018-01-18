Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 2:38 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Jennifer Gillon Duffy Named Editor of Santa Barbara Lawyer Magazine

By Jennifer Goddard for Santa Barbara Lawyer Magazine | January 18, 2018 | 1:18 p.m.
Jennifer Gillon Duffy Click to view larger
Jennifer Gillon Duffy

Jennifer Gillon Duffy, a partner and certified family law specialist with the Fell, Marking, Abkin, Montgomery, Granet & Raney, LLP law firm, has been named the editor of Santa Barbara Lawyer Magazine.

Santa Barbara Lawyer is the Santa Barbara County Bar Association’s monthly magazine.

Duffy’s new role as editor is not her first foray into journalism; she served as editor-in-chief of the Law Review while a law student at the University of San Francisco, where she earned her law degree.

Duffy said the 2018 theme for Santa Barbara Lawyer is "giving back." She is urging fellow attorneys to focus on philanthropy this year and said she'd highlight volunteer opportunities each month in the magazine, which covers the local legal community.

“I am honored to have been asked to be the editor of this magazine, and I hope that this philanthropic focus will be helpful to our community,” Duffy wrote in a column with her welcoming remarks, published in the magazine’s January issue.

Duffy specializes in employment law, family law and civil litigation. A Santa Barbara native, she has practiced law in Santa Barbara since 1999. She joined Fell Marking in 2004 and became a partner in 2008.

In her practice, Duffy helps businesses comply with labor and employment laws. She conducts audits, advises on hiring, and prepares and updates employee handbooks, among other services.

She also defends businesses in lawsuits brought by employees and former employees for all issues. As a certified family law specialist, Duffy handles all aspects of divorce and separation, trying to guide cases toward settlement.

Duffy serves on the boards of the Santa Barbara County Bar Association; Santa Barbara Chapter of the National Charity League; and Storyteller Children’s Center, a preschool for homeless children in Santa Barbara.

She volunteers with multiple philanthropic groups including the Dream Foundation, Children’s Creative Project and Direct Relief International. Duffy can be reached at [email protected]

— Jennifer Goddard for Santa Barbara Lawyer Magazine.

 
