Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 1:34 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

Jewel Roemer Sparkles for Team USA in Rout of Germany

Youngest player at FINA World Youth Championship scores four goals, helps team gain quarterfinals

Jewel Roemer of Team USA rises high out of the water for a shot during a 21-0 win over Germany. Romer, a freshman at Dos Pueblos, scored four goals. Click to view larger
Jewel Roemer of Team USA rises high out of the water for a shot during a 21-0 win over Germany. Romer, a freshman at Dos Pueblos, scored four goals. (Peter Neushul )
By Peter Neushul, Santa Barbara 805 Water Polo Club | December 15, 2016 | 1:23 p.m.

Santa Barbara’s Jewel Roemer scored four goals as Team USA reached the quarterfinals of the 2016 FINA Youth Women’s Water Polo World Championship with a 21-0 thrashing of Germany on Thursday.

Roemer, a 14-year-old freshman at Dos Pueblos High, is the youngest player in the tournament. She led 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club to the 2016 14-Under National Junior Olympic Championship and was named the MVP.

Ryann Neushul (four goals) and Paige Hauschild (three goals) continued their scoring binge as 805 Santa Barbara helped propel Team USA into a quarterfinal showdown with Russia on Friday.

Team USA started off with a flurry, going ahead 5-0 at the end of the opening period. They built that lead to 11-0 after the second quarter and 17-0 after three periods. The United States went 6 for 9 on power plays and converted one penalty shot.
 
Lara Kostruba of the 805 Santa Barbara Club fought hard for Germany, playing the entire game and gaining position at center forward. She is a graduate of Santa Barbara High and is attending college in Germany.
 
Team USA will now meet a strong Russia squad for a berth in the semifinals. 

Asked about the upcoming match, USA attacker Lexi Liebowitz said:  “We’ve been preparing for a while now; our defense was nails today and we will come out strong tomorrow.  Today’s game helped us prepare, we set each other up and were playing unselfishly. We will be ready tomorrow.”

Peter Neushul is reporting from Auckland, New Zealand.
 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 