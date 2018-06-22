Jewish Federation Presents Israel At 70 Summer Film Series

In honor of Israel's 70th anniversary, the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara in partnership with Ma'ale Film School is presenting a series of Israeli short films throughout the summer.

Coming up Wednesday, June 27, 6-7:15 p.m., are two short films produced and directed by students and graduates of Ma’ale Film School in Israel, followed by a screening and Q&A with Robert Redfield and Claudia Lapin, co-directors, of the locally produced documentary, Under Water.

Through their film Under Water, Redfield and Lapin will share how generous souls cope with problems that never go away, and how progressive cities view homelessness.

Entry is free and popcor will be provided. RSVP to [email protected]

— Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.