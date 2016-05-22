Judy Foreman: From Role to Role, KEYT News’ Meredith Garofalo Keeps the Sunny Side Up

People

For the past three years, no matter what the weather is like outside, the KEYT News studio on Santa Barbara’s TV Hill is brightened by the presence of meteorologist Meredith Garofalo.

Garofalo joined the News Channel 3 team in 2013 as the weekday morning meteorologist, and she also handles similar duties on KKFX Fox 11 every weekday morning.

In addition, she is the host of Motivation Monday and produces a weekly segment, “Meredith’s Weekend Picks,” which highlights community events and feature stories around the Central Coast.

Garofalo’s upbeat and enthusiastic personality is a great way to start the day. In fact, she seems like a good girlfriend as she not only delivers the weather in our microclimate community but makes wardrobe suggestions to help you prepare for the day ahead.

It’s hard to be in a bad mood around Garofalo, as I found out this past month by spending time with her in and out of the studio. On a recent visit to KEYT up on Miramonte Drive, I got to watch her at work in front of a green screen.

In between takes and over coffee, I learned she earned her Bachelor’s of Science degree in Meteorology with a minor in TV and Radio Communications from Valparaiso University in Indiana. She got her start at WGN-TV in Chicago and went on to work at ABC affiliates in Rapid City, S.D., and Sarasota, Fla.

“I have covered it all!” she exclaimed. “Tropical storms to blizzards, flooding, tornadoes and hailstorms and wildfires.”

Garofalo has also reported on, filmed and produced feature stories ranging from coastal plains wildlife to education to politics to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, S.D. All by the age of 30.

As I got to know her better, she shared that her off-camera life is just as important to her. She is devoted to giving back and being part of the Santa Barbara community, donating her time to Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Santa Barbara County; the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County; Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties; Foodbank of Santa Barbara Country; and the American Red Cross.

She also promotes positive self-esteem among youth through her motivational speaking engagements.

She recently emceed the annual Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Mother’s Day Luncheon fashion show, which was organized for the third year by Pamela Dillman Haskell and Rebecca Benard. Fashions for the men and women models were contributed by Katie and Kevin Frank, by K Frank Boutique in downtown Santa Barbara.

Coming up — for the woman who hardly sleeps — on June 10, Garofalo is one of several volunteers participating in a celebrity dance-off to benefit the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

Garofalo is an accomplished singer and actress, performing at different charity and community events. In 2013, she starred as “Rizzo” in Grease and was a finalist in the 2014 Star Voice Competition. She has also performed the national anthem at various UC Santa Barbara sporting events, but she remains a passionate fan of her hometown Cleveland teams: the Browns, Cavaliers and Indians.

Committed to a healthy lifestyle, on her limited time away from her busy schedule she can be seen hiking the mountains, running the coast, working out at Barre3 and spending time with her boyfriend, Scott Wallace, owner of Montecito Custom Homes and SB Wine Dine Build.

Garofalo’s other passion is fashion. She loves clothes, but has a limited amount of time to shop. To make things fun, she was game to spend an afternoon with owner and buyer Jennie Reiter of Blanka boutique for women, at 1266 Coast Village Road in Montecito.

She loved the chance to get some new ideas on updating her work and off-screen wardrobe. When we arrived, Reiter had filled a rolling rack and dressing room with styles for her to try on.

While Garofalo and Reiter were in the dressing area, I settled in and watched the magic take place in one of those chairs reserved for bored husbands. This was anything but boring.

Garofalo had never had a session with a professional stylist and consultant, and she was practically giddy — as well as a very good sport.

“It was so much fun looking outside of my daily look and creating new fashion ensembles that highlight both my figure and personality,” she told me after the session.

“Jennie is a great example of why we should try to shop local and support our community. She is an entrepreneur who truly loves what she does and it radiates the minute you step into her store.

“Plus, she gets you and your fashion sense. When I was iffy about a style, she smiled and said, ‘OK, that’s not Meredith ... Next!’”

Every woman has her own flair and style that defines her. Pair it with a smile and some good, comfy heels and she will be ready to take on the day. Confidence that comes from the inside out makes a woman shine even on the stormiest days.

— Judy Foreman is a Noozhawk columnist and longtime local writer and lifestyles observer. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.