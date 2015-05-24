Judy Foreman: Middle College Charts a Different Course for Some High School Students

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

The hustle and bustle at Jeannine’s Restaurant & Bakery in Montecito faded into the background for me while I shared a recent late-morning coffee with Santa Barbara High School seniors Haley Powell and Caitlyn Morton.

We chatted about the next stage of their lives, as the soon-to-be SBHS alums have been accepted to their first-choice colleges — Powell at UCLA and Morton at New York University.

But I also sat transfixed as they described their high school experience at Middle College, a lesser-known community asset on the campus of Santa Barbara City College that profoundly changed their lives.

While “senioritis” affects most high school students at this time of year, both young women say they’re sorry to be saying goodbye to their teachers and social life at SBCC. Powell attended her junior and senior years of high school and Morton her senior year.

Both say Middle College was their “educational savior” for boredom and plain burned-out feelings with the day-after-day regimen at SBHS.

They say they had longed for a schedule that would accommodate work and study, while fueling their interests as they prepared themselves for the rigors of college.

“We had a transformative educational experience when we transferred to Middle College,” they agreed.

They say they gained a range of skills through a 1-to-1 teacher ratio and motivation for their personal, academic and social growth — something they felt “was missing as we entered our later years in high school.”

That was exactly the point of Middle College when it was founded in 1996 as a collaboration between SBCC and Alta Vista Alternative High School in the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

Diane Thomas, then a teacher at La Cuesta Continuation High School, noticed a need in the district for students who were performing at high academic levels or who had high academic potential, but who did not like traditional high school. They were struggling as a result.

While La Cuesta was successfully working with students who had academic challenges, there was nothing at the other end of the spectrum. From that premise, Middle College was born.

As Middle College expanded, and SBUSD’s independent study program grew, it only made sense under the California Education Code for the program to become its own school. Under then-SBUSD Superintendent Brian Sarvis and principal Kathy Abney, Alta Vista High School was created and later accredited by the Western Association of Secondary Schools.

“I’m proud that SBCC is a partner with SBUSD to provide Middle College,” SBCC President Lori Gaskin said. “I’ve always maintained that high school is not a one-size-fits-all experience.

“As with our dual enrollment program, Middle College fuels option and choice. Providing a different learning environment and academic structure maximizes student potential. SBCC remains committed to fostering these opportunities.”

After Thomas retired in 2005, Regina Freking became the director and counselor, while continuing to teach.

“While Middle College has existed for nearly 20 years, it is still a niche program that relies on word of mouth from student ambassadors like Haley and Caitlyn, rather than large-scale promotion,” she told Noozhawk.

Middle College has been designed to help bridge the gap between high school and college. The program targets students in 11th and 12th grades who have completed the majority of their math, science and P.E. requirements.

Potential students are those seeking methods other than those offered at traditional high schools for achieving a high school diploma, and who have an interest in pursuing high academic endeavors or career exploration.

Freking said the rigorous program integrates a curriculum based on current events that are discussed weekly at student-teacher meetings. The one-on-one relationship benefits students by providing guidance and support, as well as challenging them to delve into the course in a deeper way.

The flexible course selection enables students to build an individualized schedule that suits their interests and helps them attain their academic goals — especially those who are independent learners, she said.

“Santa Barbara is full of wonderfully unique individuals who may not thrive best in a traditional high school setting,” Freking said. “We are excited to offer this alternative opportunity for students and want to make sure that prospective candidates and families hear about Middle College and understand how it might better suit and support their goals!”

All students — regardless of whether they’re headed to top-tier universities — should know that Middle College would be good for them, she added.

Freking says she and her colleagues — Dominic Freking, her husband, and Nancy Stevens — feel fortunate to be teaching in an environment with an opportunity to get to know their students so well.

“It’s rewarding to see our students open their eyes to the world around them and explore their interests and passions as they begin to find their places and purpose,” she said.

“As a bridge to college and life, we want our students to graduate being strong communicators, independent thinkers, creative problem solvers and advocates for themselves and others.”

For their final senior project, “Something that Matters,” Morton and Powell created a page on the Alta Vista High School website where information and student/teacher testimonial videos can be found.

Middle College graduates also have the opportunity to choose to attend either the Alta Vista commencement ceremony at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden or commencement at their home high school. Morton and Powell say they’re looking forward to walking with the Class of 2015 and receiving their diplomas at storied Peabody Stadium on the Santa Barbara High campus.

Click here for more information about Middle College, or contact Freking at 805.897.3561 or [email protected].

— Noozhawk columnist Judy Foreman is a longtime local writer and lifestyles observer. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.