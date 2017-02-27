Karen Telleen-Lawton: Separating Financial Advisers from Salespeople

Sometimes the government leads the people, and sometimes it’s the other way around.

This may apply in both directions to the important Department of Labor rule set to begin implementation on April 1. This rule requires financial advisers to do what’s in the best interest of their clients when advising on retirement accounts.

You might think a client’s best interest is always an adviser’s duty. This is true for investment adviser professionals, who have largely lauded the new rule. They have met this fiduciary standard since the 1940 Investment Adviser Act.

But others, such as stock brokers and insurance agents, have been held to a lesser “suitability standard.”

Under this, investment products they recommend need only be “suitable” for their clients. That allows them to push their companies’ products over competitors,’ potentially earning a higher commission.

The financial industry waged a valiant fight against expanding the fiduciary standard from 2011, when the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) first recommended a uniform fiduciary rule applied to all investors.

The industry argued it would lead to higher compliance costs and litigation risk, perhaps causing some financial advisers to abandon smaller retirement accounts.

In the year since the DOL rule became final, the financial-services industry has geared up to meet the initial implementation deadline.

Wirehouses are studying whether to drop commission-based products in IRAs, for example. Independent broker-dealers are analyzing what can replace the sales of their cash cow high-fee investment products.

Then, a Feb. 3 White House memo threw the schedule back into uncertainty. The memo instructs the DOL to determine whether the rule prevents some retirement savers from obtaining advice or threatens to disrupt the industry with lawsuits.

Delay will most likely result in “revision or outright replacement with something more to Wall Street’s liking,” according to InvestmentNews’ Mark Schoeff, Jr.

Maybe not. A curious shift is happening on the road to implementation.

Anticipating this new way of doing business, the major players combined have spent over $1 million changing practices to meet the approaching deadline. In the process, they’re finding things to like about the new situation.

Merrill Lynch now says it will continue to implement a heightened standard of care for delivering personalized investment advice, especially retirement accounts.

“This is consistent with our overall strategic direction and what our clients are asking for,” a wealth management staffer told his advisers.

Likewise, at LPL Financial: “We also believe that a consistent approach to disclosure, compensation and mitigation of conflicts of interests is the right path forward for our industry.”

Many large firms, including Vanguard, BlackRock and Wells Fargo, now claim to support implementing the rule, according to a joint letter to Acting Labor Secretary Edward Hugler from Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren:

“Their overall message was clear: this rule is good for workers saving for retirement and companies are prepared to meet the compliance deadline.”

In the ebb and flow of governance, pushback by the industry staved it off for six years, but public awareness has caught up. In the past year, it appears even the financial industry is catching up.

If the White House attempts to disembowel the rule, it may find citizens and financial services demanding the truth in advertising that was almost within their grasp.

There now may be a renewed push for a straightforward solution proposed by fiduciary advocates in 2013. Their idea was simply to lift the broker exemption in the 1940 Investment Adviser Act.

Kurt Schacht, IAC chair and managing director of CFA Institute, puts it this way: “Don’t allow [brokers] to call themselves advisers if they’re salespeople.”

— Karen Telleen-Lawton serves seniors and pre-seniors as the principal of Decisive Path Fee-Only Financial Advisory in Santa Barbara. You can reach her with your financial planning questions at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.