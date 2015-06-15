Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 1:57 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Karen Telleen-Lawton: Breaking Up with Oil

By Karen Telleen-Lawton, Noozhawk Columnist | June 15, 2015 | 2:00 p.m.

The Community Environmental Council is running a campaign to “Break Up with Oil.” But you drive a car, don’t you? How can you “break up” with oil?

All of us trying to do our part for the health of the planet can seem like hypocrites the minute we flip on our lights in the morning, juice our cell phones or jump into our motorized vehicles. Cold turkey isn’t the point. We just have to improve each day: Get better at conservation, at choosing alternatives and at reducing our addiction to oil.

Plains All American Pipeline nicely provided us a reminder and a stark incentive. As a result of the Plains oil spill, local collective action is brewing in some important areas.

One is a Change.org petition that began circulating June 11 by Max Golding, co-founder of the local climate justice group 350 Santa Barbara. The petition asks Mayor Helene Schneider and the City Council to pass a resolution supporting state divestment from oil investments.

It reads in part, “This is our community’s responsibility to take a stand against the industry that brings us coastal destruction, poisoned water from fracking, exploding oil trains, and the exacerbation of climate change. We call on you to stand with us in support of divestment from fossil fuels — an action that, while unlikely to bankrupt the industry financially, will help to bankrupt it morally and, eventually, politically.”

The CEC has been working since 2007 to bring real alternative energy choice to all Santa Barbara. A huge step toward Community Choice Energy came last week when the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted to fund $400,000 toward a feasibility study. Combined with $50,000 approved by the Santa Barbara City Council on June 1 and $50,000 that the CEC will secure from donors, this will allow the county to move forward with exploring the Community Choice Energy tool, designed to offer local control of our energy and a choice for cleaner electricity at competitive rates.

The spill also prompted Yardi, a local software company, to offer matching funds for the CEC’s “Break Up with Oil” campaign. During the month of June, Yardi is matching donations to the campaign up to $25,000. As of last week, they had raised close to half that amount.

How far can the spill backlash take us? Back in 2009, then-Assemblyman Pedro Nava wrote legislation to allow California to join the rest of the top oil-producing states by requiring the oil industry to pay its “fair share” — a percentage of the value of the oil it extracts from our state. At the time, an oil severance tax of 10 percent was projected to add $1.5 billion annually for education, public safety, human services and so forth.

But the bill didn’t fly, and we remain the only one of the top 10 — including Alaska, Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, North Dakota and Montana — to give away our oil without charging a severance tax.

Maybe this bill can be reawakened?

Pay attention and participate in local efforts to make incremental and enormous change. Let’s make sure the deaths of birds, fish, marine mammals and other marine organisms stand for a reawakened environmental movement. We can do better, Santa Barbara.

— Karen Telleen-Lawton’s column is a mélange of observations spanning sustainability from the environment to finance, economics and justice issues. She is a fee-only financial advisor (www.DecisivePath.com) and a freelance writer (www.CanyonVoices.com). Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 