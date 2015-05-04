Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 10:35 pm | A Few Clouds 59º

 
 
 
 

Karen Telleen-Lawton: Whales and Navy’s War Games

By Karen Telleen-Lawton, Noozhawk Columnist | May 4, 2015 | 12:38 p.m.

“I know we've come a long way, We're changing day to day, But tell me, where do the children play?”Cat Stevens (Yusuf Islam), Tea for the Tillerman.

What happens when the U.S. Navy and 22 of its favorite friendly countries congregate in the Pacific Ocean? For the navies, it was an opportunity to practice war games over 2.7 million nautical square miles of ocean, an area larger than the continental United States. For the dolphins and whales in the area last summer, it was more like real torture than war games.

Planned sonar and explosives activities for the event represented a 1,100 percent increase in incidents of harm to the echolocation communication systems of whales and dolphins.

The war games, spread out across the Pacific, were the Rim of the Pacific Exercise event for naval ships, submarines and aircraft. RIMPAC is, according to the Navy’s website, the world's largest international maritime warfare exercise. RIMPAC is held during June and July of even-numbered years, hosted by the Navy’s Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor and coordinated with the Marine Corps, the Coast Guard and the Hawaii National Guard.

Likely the exercises were successful, but in the wake of last year’s event, the Natural Resources Defense Council and a coalition of environmental groups sued the National Marine Fisheries Service for failing to fulfill its obligations toward marine mammals. Just last month, a federal court judge ruled the government’s training exercises did not safeguard the NMFS’ legal obligation.

In its defense, the Navy pointed out that it had set aside some space for the humpback whales: a block of sea 3.1 miles long along Hawaii’s coast. It contended that any additional restrictions would hamper operational ability.

The ruling supporting marine mammals, if it holds, actually stands to benefit the military as well. Its Marine Mammal Program has long studied the military use of marine mammals such as bottlenose dolphins and California sea lions. Animals were used in the Vietnam and Iraq wars to perform tasks such as ship and harbor protection, mine detection and clearance, and equipment recovery. The program is slated to shut down in 2017, replaced by robotic mine-hunters, but the dolphins have served honorably and presumably without Navy pension for generations.

With dolphins-as-bomb-carriers being retired, attention is swiveling to understanding these highly intelligent and social creatures for their own sakes, and the Earth’s. The May issue of National Geographic describes researchers’ efforts to understand how dolphins think. In 30 years of research, Denise Herzing listens and records vocalizations, laying the foundation she hopes will one day result in a shared vocabulary. Teri Turner Bolton teaches increasingly complex “tricks” that include the command to “innovate” — performing any of the dozen or so maneuvers in their repertoire, but not repeating anything they’ve done in a session.

What can these types of research expect to yield for humankind? Like any basic research, the end goal is knowledge. But all practical knowledge depends on basic research as the building blocks.

All humankind depends on the building blocks of nature. And thus, the federal ruling is a win for everyone. The answer to “Where do the dolphins play?” may be again someday, “Dolphins play all over.”

— Karen Telleen-Lawton’s column is a mélange of observations spanning sustainability from the environment to finance, economics and justice issues. She is a fee-only financial advisor (www.DecisivePath.com) and a freelance writer (www.CanyonVoices.com). Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 