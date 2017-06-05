Karen Telleen-Lawton: Westmont Gets to Know Us

Concurrent with the May term, Westmont College organizes an annual seminar for freshmen faculty. The goal is for new professors to get to know the community.

By understanding the plethora of resources available, they can better educate their students and we can benefit from the students’ energy and enthusiasm.

This year’s Faith Learning Seminar was organized by Dr. Eileen McMahon McQuade, associate dean of the faculty and professor of biology.

Several dozen faculty gathered at the downtown campus on West Anapumu Street to learn about local organizations that deal with this year’s topics: immigration, homelessness and the environment.

First up was a random photo walk through Santa Barbara’s natural beauty, highlighting a few of the more than 50 organizations that work on protecting nature’s viability.

Then the group walked to the nearby Uffizi Order, a small nonprofit that leads collaborative efforts against homelessness and human trafficking. Their space, called The Loft, has the appealing look of a clubhouse, with high open spaces and dark walls.

Several young staffers, all Westmont graduates, spoke enthusiastically about their work. They partner with marginalized populations, including “friends without homes” and exploited women and children, to empower them and to change the systems.

Our sojourn at Uffizi was followed by a longer walk to Immigrant Hope on San Andres Street.

Diane Martinez, the group's passionate director, said IH helps immigrants understand their options and guides them through the process. If they can’t provide direct assistance, they direct immigrants to the appropriate agency.

IH is recognized by the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) to offer immigration legal services.

Both of these organizations are Christian-based and offer help and hope to anyone in need.

Following the first day’s overview, the group split among the three programs for more in-depth learning the remainder of the week.

I led the Environmental Stewardship group, consisting of eight-10 (depending on the day) faculty from biology, psychology, mathematics, English, religious studies, and communications.

One day we hiked Rattlesnake Canyon, discussing biodiversity, habitat restoration, and trail maintenance. We also paused to listen to birdsong like my favorite canyon wren, and enjoyed the luscious tones of splashing water.

The next day we followed Channel Keeper’s Jenna Driscoll and Ben Pitterle on creek testing on the Carpinteria creeks. Channel Keepers’ concern is monitoring water quality and restoring aquatic ecosystems.

Channel Keeper also advocates for clean water, enforces environmental laws, and educates and engages citizens in implementing solutions in all the communities along the Santa Barbara Channel.

We tested for dissolved oxygen, turbidity, pH, observed trash, and other features. Along the way, curious passersby asked us about creek cleanliness.

“I probably wouldn’t let my kids play in it,” Pitterle admitted to a homeowner by a Padaro Lane creek outlet.

Testing results for Goleta, Montecito and Carpinteria creeks and wetlands are available on Channel Keeper’s website: http://www.sbck.org/current-issues/water-quality-monitoring/download-our-data/. The city of Santa Barbara tests its own water.

Our last morning, we headed out to Anacapa Island for a raucous day among 10,000 or so nesting Western gulls.

Abundant winter rain resulted in large broods, with most pairs guarding three beautiful gray-mottled eggs. A couple dozen eggs had hatched or were in process, with little gray-mottled chicks shivering in the fog.

A few fluffy chicks had made it past the bewilderment stage and were beginning to explore their community, like the freshmen Westmont professors.

Gull chicks run the danger of becoming a meal if they wander into a neighbor’s territory. Westmont professors are encountering a considerably friendlier community.

