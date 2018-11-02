Friday, November 2 , 2018, 8:25 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Karen Telleen-Lawton: With Gift of Democracy Comes Responsibility — Vote!

By Karen Telleen-Lawton, Noozhawk Columnist | November 2, 2018

Colorful voting material has been filling our mail boxes and email inboxes for weeks, not to mention phone and even text messages. I am adept at ignoring all ads to a fault. That fault comes into play at election time, when political mailings serve as a signal to start checking out the issues.

Arguably, the single most important responsibility in a democracy is to register your views by voting.

I admit it’s not easy. Quite a few barriers to voting come to mind.

» The ads purposefully confuse and obfuscate the issues.
» Even when you’re secure in your views, it’s not always easy to translate your views to a particular issue or candidate.
» The ballot is long and complicated. It’s hard to find the time to research all the options.
» If you vote by mail, you might procrastinate. If you wait until Election Day, you might get too busy, you might not have a way to the polls, or the lines could be long.
» The actual voting process can be error-prone.

I argue that there are solutions to all of these.

» Don’t read or listen to the ads. Fast-forward the TV and recycle the print material.
» Go on official websites, such as Santa Barbara’s municipal election website, where they present impartial analyses and arguments pro and con.
» Other potential sources: friends whose views you trust, nonprofit groups whose work you value.

The League of Women Voters researches issues without supporting or opposing candidates or political parties. Instead, they encourage “informed and active participation in government and influences public policy through education and advocacy.”

I have voted by mail for years. I miss the kind of anonymous camaraderie of going to the polls. But the convenience surpasses that for me. Instructions for vote-by-mail voters are here, including Santa Barbara and Santa Maria addresses where you can drop off the ballots if you wish.

Whether voting by mail or at the polls, I recommend keeping the sample ballot front and center in your home; don’t let it drift to the bottom of the mail pile. Concentrate on a few choices each day or set aside some weekend time.

If you go to the polls and mess up your ballot, you can turn it in for a fresh one. If you vote by mail and mess up, you can turn it in for a new ballot at one of the Election Office locations.

These days, you even have the option of getting a ride to the polls. Friends or family are likely still the best option. This year for the first time, Uber and Lyft are teaming up with #VoteTogether and Democracy Works to offer free rides to the polls. Check out the details here.

Bottom line, there are fewer and fewer excuses not to vote. I like to think we don’t have the voter suppression issues that make voting problematic in other areas.

If for some reason you are denied a ballot, demand a provisional ballot, vote, then follow up to resolve the problem for future elections. Report it to the Election Office if you feel unfairly treated.

Democracy was not something most of us signed up for. It is a cherished gift that comes with clear responsibility. Democratic governments rule by the consent of the governed, and our responsibility is educated participation.

Your act of voting encourages your friends and family to care and to vote. This drives a high participation rate, which adds confidence to the process. Be part of We the People: Vote.

— Karen Telleen-Lawton serves seniors and pre-seniors as the principal of Decisive Path Fee-Only Financial Advisory in Santa Barbara. You can reach her with your financial planning questions at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

