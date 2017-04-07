KEYT, Fox 11 Launching News Now Channel

NPG of California announces the launch of the News Now channel, providing local news and weather around the clock, seven days a week.

From the combined resources of KEYT NewsChannel 3 and Fox 11, viewers can now watch local news at their convenience, free over-the-air on digital 3.2, and on cable channel 13. Mark Danielson, KEYT’s general manager, said the channel will debut Tuesday, April 18.

“In addition to local news, weather and sports, viewers will find unique local coverage of community interest you typically wouldn’t find anywhere else, as well as political debates, and breaking news,” Danielson said.

Digital channel 3.2/cable channel 13 will continue to broadcast MyNet programming from 8-10 p.m. weeknights, resuming with live news at 10 p.m.

The News Now channel will be available to viewers up and down the coast.

— Jeff Martin for KEYT.