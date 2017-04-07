Monday, April 23 , 2018, 9:12 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Business

KEYT, Fox 11 Launching News Now Channel

By Jeff Martin for KEYT | April 7, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

NPG of California announces the launch of the News Now channel, providing local news and weather around the clock, seven days a week.

From the combined resources of KEYT NewsChannel 3 and Fox 11, viewers can now watch local news at their convenience, free over-the-air on digital 3.2, and on cable channel 13. Mark Danielson, KEYT’s general manager, said the channel will debut Tuesday, April 18.

“In addition to local news, weather and sports, viewers will find unique local coverage of community interest you typically wouldn’t find anywhere else, as well as political debates, and breaking news,” Danielson said.

Digital channel 3.2/cable channel 13 will continue to broadcast MyNet programming from 8-10 p.m. weeknights, resuming with live news at 10 p.m.

The News Now channel will be available to viewers up and down the coast.

— Jeff Martin for KEYT.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 