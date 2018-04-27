Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 11:20 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Business

KSBY-TV to Broadcast Four Political Debates

By Brandon Downing for KSBY-TV | April 27, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

KSBY-TV, the NBC affiliate for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, will broadcast four political debates ahead of the June 5 primary election.

“These debates, along with all of the special reports in our newscasts on the races and initiatives leading up to the June primary, will help our viewers make choices which will impact their lives for years to come,” said Kathleen Choal, KSBY president and general manager.

From 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 2, the candidates for San Luis Obispo County sheriff, incumbent Ian Parkinson and challenger Greg Clayton, will face off in a 60-minute debate originating from the KSBY studios. The event will air live and preempt KSBY News at 6 p.m.

A debate between the three candidates seeking to represent the 24th District in the U.S. Congress — incumbent Salud Carbajal, Justin Fareed and Michael Erin Woody — will air 4-5 p.m. Sunday, May 20.

The 24th District includes Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and northern Ventura counties, stretching some 200 miles of coast from Ventura to Ragged Point at the San Luis Obispo-Monterey county line, and running inland to the Temblor Range at the edge of the San Joaquin Valley and south to Los Padres National Forest.

During both debates, candidates will reply to select questions supplied from viewers through KSBY’s social media platforms. Both events will be commercial-free and moderated by KSBY News anchors Richard Gearhart and Carina Corral.

KSBY also will broadcast two gubernatorial debates. The first will air 5:30-7 p.m. Sunday, April 29, and is produced by NBC affiliate KSEE-TV in Fresno. The second debate, moderated by NBC’s Chuck Todd and produced by NBC Bay Area, will air 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 8.

All debates will stream live on the station’s website, www.ksby.com.

— Brandon Downing for KSBY-TV.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 