KSBY-TV to Broadcast Four Political Debates

KSBY-TV, the NBC affiliate for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, will broadcast four political debates ahead of the June 5 primary election.

“These debates, along with all of the special reports in our newscasts on the races and initiatives leading up to the June primary, will help our viewers make choices which will impact their lives for years to come,” said Kathleen Choal, KSBY president and general manager.

From 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 2, the candidates for San Luis Obispo County sheriff, incumbent Ian Parkinson and challenger Greg Clayton, will face off in a 60-minute debate originating from the KSBY studios. The event will air live and preempt KSBY News at 6 p.m.

A debate between the three candidates seeking to represent the 24th District in the U.S. Congress — incumbent Salud Carbajal, Justin Fareed and Michael Erin Woody — will air 4-5 p.m. Sunday, May 20.

The 24th District includes Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and northern Ventura counties, stretching some 200 miles of coast from Ventura to Ragged Point at the San Luis Obispo-Monterey county line, and running inland to the Temblor Range at the edge of the San Joaquin Valley and south to Los Padres National Forest.

During both debates, candidates will reply to select questions supplied from viewers through KSBY’s social media platforms. Both events will be commercial-free and moderated by KSBY News anchors Richard Gearhart and Carina Corral.

KSBY also will broadcast two gubernatorial debates. The first will air 5:30-7 p.m. Sunday, April 29, and is produced by NBC affiliate KSEE-TV in Fresno. The second debate, moderated by NBC’s Chuck Todd and produced by NBC Bay Area, will air 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 8.

All debates will stream live on the station’s website, www.ksby.com.

— Brandon Downing for KSBY-TV.