Laguna Blanca Adds Alumnus David Bradley and Three Others to Board of Trustees

Advice

Laguna Blanca School proudly welcomes four new board members to its board of trustees: David Bradley, Elisabeth Fowler, Jacquelyn Klein-Brown and Dana White.

One of the key roles of the board of trustees is to ensure the school is accomplishing its mission and upholding its core values of scholarship, character, balance and community.

Additionally, the board works collaboratively with the head of school to provide needed counsel and guidance and serves to ensure that Laguna has adequate financial resources to meet its mission and serve its students.

A Laguna alumnus from the class of 1999, David Bradley is currently Chief Operating Officer and CCO of Hawk Ridge Capital Management, a long/short equity hedge fund manager.

Prior to Hawk Ridge, he served as COO/CCO for Sirius Advisors LLC, a SEC and California-registered investment firm which managed $500 million in health care equities for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

David has served as a member of the CFA Society of Los Angeles board of governors and chair of its Career Development Committee; a board member for the Santa Barbara Firefighters Alliance; a member of the Milken Institute Young Leaders Circle; and former president of Laguna Blanca’s Alumni Council.

A graduate of Claremont McKenna College, Bradley holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and professional designations as a Chartered Financial Analyst and Alternative Investment Analyst.

David is married to his Laguna high school sweetheart Chelsea Rangsikitpho ’00. They have three young children: Juliet, a Laguna Kindergartener; Colin (3); and Nathan (4 months).

After moving to Santa Barbara 10 years ago, Elisabeth Fowler has been involved in a number of non-profit projects, most recently serving eight years as a trustee at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, where she is currently chair of the board.

During her time at the museum, Fowler chaired the Development Committee, Gala Committee and served as a member of the Branding and Master Planning Committees.

She has a background in public policy and worked in Washington, D.C. in the private-sector representing companies and governments in political issue campaigns.

She also worked for the state of Washington as a policy analyst for the Senate, working with government representatives and various interest groups.

Prior to moving to Santa Barbara in 2005, Fowler lived in San Francisco and served on the board of directors at the Presidio YMCA. She has been involved for over 13 years with Siempre Unidos, a Honduran HIV/AIDS project, and is a current trustee and treasurer for their board.

Fowler has a bachelor's in English from the University of Washington and lives in Santa Barbara with her husband, Greg, and four children — three of whom attend Laguna Blanca.

Jacquelyn Klein-Brown owned and operated assisted living facilities for 14 years, selling the company and properties in 2006. In addition to being the president and owner of Klein Oil & Gas, Jacquelyn has served on many boards, including 12 years as vice-chairman of the Board of the Museum of Contemporary Art in N. Miami, four years on the Executive Board of Funding Arts Broward and as a member of the Public Art and Design Selection Committee of Broward County Cultural Affairs.

After moving to Santa Barbara in 2008 with her three sons, Klein-Brown sat on the Foundation Board of Cold Spring School. Currently, Jacquelyn serves on the board of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art and is President of the board of trustees of the Museum of Contemporary Art, Santa Barbara.

Klein-Brown lives in Montecito with her sons Mark and Alec, who attend Laguna Blanca, and Matthew, who is attending the University of Texas at Austin.

She is engaged to Dr. Michael Trambert. She has been an active member of the Laguna community, serving as the eleventh grade class parent and a member of the Live Auction Committee.

A born and bred New Englander, Dana White was raised and educated in Connecticut, earning his undergraduate degree from Trinity College and master’s degree in English from UConn.

After completing a six year obligation to the Army Reserves, White knew he wanted to be a teacher and in August of 1970, he accepted a teaching position from Jack Adams, former headmaster of Laguna Blanca.

White has lived in Santa Barbara for over forty years, and has taught English at Laguna Blanca in grades seven through twelve for about 30 of those years. In his final years at Laguna, he stepped out of the classroom and helped seniors write their college essays.

After his career at Laguna, White has been actively volunteering for two organizations. He teaches conversational English to young, at-risk Cambodians in the capital city of Phnom Penh, and closer to home, he serves on the board of the Ensemble Theater Company.

White looks forward to bringing both a sense of Laguna’s history and a teacher’s perspective to Laguna’s board.

Laguna Blanca School is an early K–12 co-educational, college preparatory day school. It guides students to greater heights by building upon its 80-year tradition of academic excellence with new and innovative teaching methods and programs.

With the thriving experiential learning, LEGO, STEM and global studies programs, competitive Condor-League athletics and state-of-the-art athletic facilities, the school continues to broaden and enrich its students’ educational experience.

For more information, please visit lagunablanca.org.

— Melissa Walker is the communications coordinator at Laguna Blanca School.