Laguna Blanca Edged by Oaks Christian in Mesa Mixer Final

Girls Volleyball

Laguna Blanca came up short in the final of Cate's four-team Mesa Mixer on Saturday, falling to Oaks Christian in three sets, 25-16, 25-23, 16-14.

It was the first loss for the defending CIF champions after 10 wins.

"Overall, it was a good day for us," Laguna coach Jason Donnelly said. "In the playoff match against Oaks Christian, we started slowly and they were able to take us out of our game. After losing the first game we were able to settle down and play some good volleyball. Unfortunately, Oaks just made a couple more plays than we did."

The Owls beat Oaks Christian in pool play (25-21, 25-19) and also defeated Cate (25-6, 25-22) and Pacifica Christian (25-5, 25-18).

Julia Fay led Laguna with 20 kills and 15 digs on the day.

"Sophomore setter Maddie Walker played well today and continues to consistently improve," said Donnelly.

Laguna takes on Viewpoint on Thursday at Merovick Gym.

