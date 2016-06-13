Large Black Bear Struck and Killed on Highway 101 in Goleta

300-400-pound bruin hit by big-rig in northbound lanes near Glen Annie Road

A large black bear was struck by a big-rig and killed Monday on Highway 101 in Goleta, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred in the northbound lanes west of Glen Annie Road just as it was getting light, said CHP Sgt. Shawn Stevens.

The bear, which weighed 300 to 400 pounds, appeared to be crossing from the mountain side of the freeway toward the coast, Stevens said, and received a glancing blow from the semi truck.

The animal ended up in the center median, and plans were being made to remove the remains.

The trucker was uninjured, and his vehicle sustained only minor damage, Stevens said.

“Unfortunately, the bear sustained major damage,” Stevens said.

This was the second incident in recent weeks involving a bear in Goleta.

On May 11, a black bear was discovered roaming around the Winchester Canyon neighborhood. It eventually was tranquilized and relocated to Los Padres National Forest.

“This was not the same bear,” Stevens said. “That bear was much smaller. This one was much bigger and older.”

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.