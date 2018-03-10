Legends Gala Marks Theater Restoration Anniversary

The 4th Annual Granada Theatre Legends Gala, Sept. 14, will celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the historic Granada Theatre restoration, completed in 2008, the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts (SBCPA) has announced.

The fundraiser will feature inspiring honorees, extraordinary talent, and dedicated patrons in support of Santa Barbara’s cultural community.

The 2018 Legends Gala co-chairs, Stephanie Sokolove and Joan Rutkowski, are supported by committee members: Meg Burnham, Annette Caleel, Belle Hahn Cohen, Bobbi Didier, Melody DuPrau, Mary Tonetti Dorra, Kate Firestone.

Brooks Firestone, Audrey Hillman Fisher, Frank Goss, Erin Graffy, Roberta Griffin, Susan Gulbransen, Pamela Dillman Haskell, Irma Jurkowitz, Nina Phillips, Anne Sides, Kirsten Springer, Anne Smith Towbes, Carol Wilburn, Joann Younger.

In addition to honoring SBCPA legends, the gala offers attendees an occasion to celebrate on stage at The Granada Theatre, and enjoy performances by some of the brightest performing arts talent in Santa Barbara’s cultural community.

This year’s event will pay tribute to the 10th Anniversary of The Granada Theatre renovation, and celebrate all that has been made possible for the region’s performing arts community.

The historic restoration project was conceived to build a world-class performance hall for the Santa Barbara region’s performing arts community to call home for the next century to come.

Ideas were solicited from Santa Barbara’s top performing-arts companies regarding what technical and structural enhancements of the 85-year-old structure would be required to make The Granada their permanent home.

The result was a beautifully restored Granada Theatre, which reopened in 2008.

The Granada has been a landmark in Santa Barbara’s music and performing arts landscape for more than 90 years.

All proceeds from the Legends Gala will help ensure the state-of-the-art venue continues to actively engage the community through diverse performances and programming.

Funds raised from the gala also will assist the SBCPA in its efforts to provide best-practices business and marketing support services for The Granada Theatre’s eight resident companies and its Historic Theatre District partners.

For more information about tables and additional sponsorship opportunities for the event, contact Hayley Firestone Jessup, vice president for advancement, 899-3000, or [email protected] For more information, visit www.granadasb.org.

— Jacqueline McGuan for The Granada Theatre.