Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 11:26 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Legends Gala Marks Theater Restoration Anniversary

By Jacqueline McGuan for The Granada Theatre | March 10, 2018 | 3:44 p.m.
Stephanie Sokolove Click to view larger
Stephanie Sokolove
Joan Rutkowski Click to view larger
Joan Rutkowski

The 4th Annual Granada Theatre Legends Gala, Sept. 14, will celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the historic Granada Theatre restoration, completed in 2008, the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts (SBCPA) has announced.

The fundraiser will feature inspiring honorees, extraordinary talent, and dedicated patrons in support of Santa Barbara’s cultural community.

The 2018 Legends Gala co-chairs, Stephanie Sokolove and Joan Rutkowski, are supported by committee members: Meg Burnham, Annette Caleel, Belle Hahn Cohen, Bobbi Didier, Melody DuPrau, Mary Tonetti Dorra, Kate Firestone.

Brooks Firestone, Audrey Hillman Fisher, Frank Goss, Erin Graffy, Roberta Griffin, Susan Gulbransen, Pamela Dillman Haskell, Irma Jurkowitz, Nina Phillips, Anne Sides, Kirsten Springer, Anne Smith Towbes, Carol Wilburn, Joann Younger.

In addition to honoring SBCPA legends, the gala offers attendees an occasion to celebrate on stage at The Granada Theatre, and enjoy performances by some of the brightest performing arts talent in Santa Barbara’s cultural community.

This year’s event will pay tribute to the 10th Anniversary of The Granada Theatre renovation, and celebrate all that has been made possible for the region’s performing arts community.

The historic restoration project was conceived to build a world-class performance hall for the Santa Barbara region’s performing arts community to call home for the next century to come.

Ideas were solicited from Santa Barbara’s top performing-arts companies regarding what technical and structural enhancements of the 85-year-old structure would be required to make The Granada their permanent home.

The result was a beautifully restored Granada Theatre, which reopened in 2008.

The Granada has been a landmark in Santa Barbara’s music and performing arts landscape for more than 90 years.

All proceeds from the Legends Gala will help ensure the state-of-the-art venue continues to actively engage the community through diverse performances and programming.

Funds raised from the gala also will assist the SBCPA in its efforts to provide best-practices business and marketing support services for The Granada Theatre’s eight resident companies and its Historic Theatre District partners.

For more information about tables and additional sponsorship opportunities for the event, contact Hayley Firestone Jessup, vice president for advancement, 899-3000, or [email protected] For more information, visit www.granadasb.org.

— Jacqueline McGuan for The Granada Theatre.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 