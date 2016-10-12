Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 6:57 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Bruce Porter Brings Boy Scout Qualities to Government

By David Brown | October 12, 2016 | 7:30 a.m.

He’s such a Boy Scout.

How often have you heard this colloquialism as a negative connotation? Knowing that the person in the room as a Boy Scout will not participate and indeed spoil your scam because it is not honest or ethical.

Let me tell you that Bruce Porter is a real Boy Scout in every sense of the word. He is trustworthy, helpful, honest, respectful, courteous, ethical, kind and all the other Scout qualities that come to mind.

In his profession as a financial planner, I have seen firsthand where he has always put the interest of his client ahead of his own interest. He will always do what is best on their behalf.

I have also served with Bruce on boards of nonprofit organizations, including the Cachuma District Boy Scouts. His leadership and solution-generation ability is iconic. I suspect it comes from his service in the Army and West Point.

We need more Bruce Porters, who possess this type of integrity, character and resolve within our Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors and other elected positions.

Bruce has served our county and community with honor. Now it is my honor, to cast my vote for Bruce Porter as Third District supervisor.

David Brown
Solvang

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 