Letter to the Editor: Bruce Porter Brings Boy Scout Qualities to Government

He’s such a Boy Scout.

How often have you heard this colloquialism as a negative connotation? Knowing that the person in the room as a Boy Scout will not participate and indeed spoil your scam because it is not honest or ethical.

Let me tell you that Bruce Porter is a real Boy Scout in every sense of the word. He is trustworthy, helpful, honest, respectful, courteous, ethical, kind and all the other Scout qualities that come to mind.

In his profession as a financial planner, I have seen firsthand where he has always put the interest of his client ahead of his own interest. He will always do what is best on their behalf.

I have also served with Bruce on boards of nonprofit organizations, including the Cachuma District Boy Scouts. His leadership and solution-generation ability is iconic. I suspect it comes from his service in the Army and West Point.

We need more Bruce Porters, who possess this type of integrity, character and resolve within our Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors and other elected positions.

Bruce has served our county and community with honor. Now it is my honor, to cast my vote for Bruce Porter as Third District supervisor.

David Brown

Solvang