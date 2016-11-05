Friday, June 15 , 2018, 12:38 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Justice Department’s Corruption

By Diana and Don Thorn | November 5, 2016 | 8:00 a.m.

The DOJ has been aiding and abetting Hillary Clinton in an effort to help her escape legal accountability for her actions. From AG Lynch down through its political hacks, the DOJ has blocked the FBI from searching for the truth and following the evidence. Whether it involves her private email server while serving as Sec. of State or her involvement in the pay to play Clinton Foundation, the Obama administration is perverting justice and the rule of law to protect her.

Recently, FBI director James Comey sent a letter to Congress on Oct. 28 indicating new pertinent emails have been discovered on 1 or more of Anthony Weiner’s computers. The DOJ had leaned on Comey to not send the letter.

During the Obama administration, the DOJ has contributed to the erosion of public trust as it politicizes everything. It has interfered with the normal course of criminal investigations and the election by stacking the deck for Hillary. ( No indictment)

 Other examples of DOJ corruption are:

1. Refused to impanel a grand jury. ( emails or Clinton Foundation) Never carried out a real investigation.

2. Five immunity deals. Nothing in return. Cheryl Mills + Platte River Network’s Paul Combetta, who Bleachbited emails.

 3. DOJ + FBI did not conduct Hillary’s last interview under oath and allowed Cheryl Mills to sit in on it.

4. The DOJ refused to allow the FBI to issue subpoenas to get information in connections with the investigation of the Clinton Foundation pay to play allegations. As a result, could not find out about foreign donors.

5. Cross connections between Clintons, high level Justice and FBI officials. Wife of deputy FBI director who was involved in Clinton Foundation investigation, Andrew Mc Cabe, just received a large donation from close Clinton ally Virginia Gov. Terry Mc Auliffe to her 2015 run for the State Senate.

6. Finally, the DOJ assigned Assistant  AG Peter J. Kadzik, the best friend of John Pedestal, to head the investigations of Huma. Abedin. Kadiz will now be in a position to relay inside information to Podesta and Clinton supporters in Congress.

Wake-up, America. Everything the Clintons touch turns into a cesspool.of corruption. And that includes the DOJ. It is time for change.

Diana and Don Thorn
Carpinteria

