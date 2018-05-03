Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 8:30 am | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

At Lobero, Songs of Hope, Love Help Turn Grief into Healing

Olivia Newton-John Amy Sky, Amy Sky, Beth Nielsen Chapman sing from album LIV ON

Thomas Rollerson, left, Beth Nielsen Chapman, Amy Sky, Olivia Newton John, Rod Lathim.
Thomas Rollerson, left, Beth Nielsen Chapman, Amy Sky, Olivia Newton John, Rod Lathim. (Courtesy photo)
By Jennifer Zacharias for LIV ON Concert | May 3, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The community was treated recently to an evening of music with Olivia Newton-John, Amy Sky and Beth Nielsen Chapman, from their album LIV ON, a collection of songs of hope and love, in addition to some of the artists’ best-known hit songs.

The invitational performance held April 27 at the Lobero Theatre was not a fundraiser, but rather a gift of love and music for emotional healing from the artists and the generosity of underwriting sponsors including The James S. Bower Foundation, Hutton Parker Foundation, The Natalie Orfalea Foundation, and Louise and Tim Casey.

Produced by Rod Lathim and Thomas Rollerson, and in partnership with Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, the producers reached out to more than 20 of the organizations directly caring for the physical and emotional needs of victims to ensure they had the first opportunity to use tickets.

“The LIV ON project was conceived out of the desire to transform my grief into healing,” said Newton-John. “My sister, Rona had just died and I was suffering greatly from her sudden death. I’ve always turned to music to process my emotions and help heal my heart.

"Through this project Amy, Beth and I found that any time we shared a vulnerable part of us, we felt such an overwhelming feeling of kinship and relief ... that we were not alone with our pain. We hope these songs that came from the depths of us, will offer a place of comfort to others.”

Rollerson and Lathim realized the community was in need of healing and coming together to support one another after recent disasters and from the added conflicts and stress we are experiencing on a national level.

“Tickets were complimentary, so not to add additional strain on our guests, and we did not want to make this a fundraiser, so not to take away from other important nonprofit benefits taking place, said Rollerson, founder of  www.advocatesforallthingsgood.

"With this event, together with the artists and sponsors, we simply hoped to contribute to the vast collective effort by many incredible organizations and individuals that care about the long-term emotional recovery of our community,” Rollerson said.

Multiple Grammy Award-winner Newton-John, Grammy nominee Nielsen Chapman and SOCAN Award-winner Sky have joined vocal and songwriting talents to create LIV ON, a collaborative, newly recorded 11-song collection intended for those who wish to transcend loss while walking a journey toward new-found meaning and hope.

“The music created by Amy, Olivia, and Beth is truly inspirational and uplifting and we could not have picked a better musical offering for our community in this time of need,” Lathim said.

“These artists have joined their individual and collective talents and harnessed the power of music to soothe the soul and lighten the heart," he said.

"A perfect example of the therapeutic impact of music reflected in the music therapy services offered by Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, and by so many of the generous and compassionate artists in our community,” he said.

— Jennifer Zacharias for LIV ON Concert.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 