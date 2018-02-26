Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 11:34 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

Local Architect Radtkey Receives AIA Fellow Title

By Tara Rizzi for AIA Santa Barbara | February 26, 2018 | 4:04 p.m.

Architect Ken Radtkey, founding principal of Blackbird Architects in Santa Barbara, has been included in the national American Institute of Architects (AIA) Board of the Class of 2018 of the College of Fellows.

Radtkey merges building, landscape and sustainability, expanding the role of architecture. He practices and promotes ecological, site-sensitive design, and innovative collaboration, to advance environmental values in society and architecture.

His work in sustainability focuses on landscape in architecture, innovative re-use, master planning, and mentorship, and highlights his skill and passion in the field of architecture, leading to his induction into the College of Fellows.

One of Radtkey's award-winning projects will be on view starting March 25 at the Channing Peake Gallery, 105 E. Anapamu St., as a part of AIA Santa Barbara's exhibition of the Design Awards 2017 projects.

The reception to unveil Radtkey’s commemorative plaque will be held March 23 at AIA Santa Barbara Chapter House.

“The achievement of Fellow is much like a life-time achievement award in other organizations and not easy to accomplish," said Tara Rizzi, AIASB executive director.

"We have two reasons to celebrate Mr. Radtkey’s accomplishment: the honor itself is testament to the value architects bring to the community, and their own personal contributions to society,” she said.

The Santa Barbara Chapter also has among its early members the first architect to hold the designation of Fellow in 1897; Winslow Soule, FAIA (1883-1954). There have been 16 Fellows originating from the Santa Barbara Chapter since Soule.

Recent AIA fellows include Michael Holliday, Robert Ooley, Cassandra Ensberg and Dennis Thompson.

For more information on the application process for the AIA College of Fellows, visit https://www.aia.org/awards/7076-fellowship. Go to www.aia.org for more about the American Institute of Architects.

— Tara Rizzi for AIA Santa Barbara.

 

