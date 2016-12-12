Local Girls Combine for 10 Goals in Team USA Water Polo Win

Water Polo

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Heavily favored Team USA went down 2-0 to Japan in the beginning of the first quarter at the FINA Youth World Water Polo Championship in Auckland on Monday.

But 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo’s Paige Hauschild, Abbi Hill, Ryann Neushul, and Jewel Roemer soon reversed the tide, helping the Americans romp to 26-10 victory in a dominant opening match.



The USC-bound Hauschild scored five goals, Neushul had three, and Roemer tallied two. Hill drew a fourth quarter five-meter penalty that Hauschild converted. The goal total by the Santa Barbara players equaled those of Japan’s entire team.

Hauschild is a senior at San Marcos High, Neushul is a junior at Dos Pueblos, Hill a sophomore at DP and Roemer a freshman for the Chargers.

In other action, 805 Santa Barbara’s Lara Kostruba scored a hat trick to pull Germany into a 5-5 tie with Canada late in the third quarter of their first round match. Kostruba scored again in the fourth but it was not enough as Canada broke the game open late, winning 12-8.

Kostruba is a 2016 graduate of Santa Barbara High. She is attending college in Germany.



USA meets Greece on Tuesday (Wednesday in U.S.) for what will be the toughest match in group play for either team. Greece defeated China 15-10 in their first game, opening up a lead late in the third quarter and cruising to a five-goal win.



Greece won the inaugural FINA Youth Women’s World Championship in 2010 while the U.S. won in 2012 and again in 2014. The defending World Champions will need a strong game vs. Greece, with the winner preserving a chance for first place in Group C and an automatic berth in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Peter Neushul is reporting from New Zealand.