Lompoc Area Cannabis Farm Raided After Allegedly Operating Without Proper License

Investigators on Monday raided a cannabis cultivation site allegedly operating illegally near Lompoc, leading to the seizure of marijuana plants along with processed cannabis.

At 7 a.m., the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department's Cannabis Compliance Team served a search warrant on the 2000 block of Wiid Oak Road northeast of the city, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

The search warrant was obtained after investigators discovered the facility was operating with a temporary license authorities alleged was fraudulently obtained.

Deputies eradicated more than 1,300 cannabis plants and approximately 500 pounds of processed cannabis, Hoover said.

A 52-year-old Santa Barbara resident, who operates the facility, faces perjury and illegal cultivation of cannabis charges, Hoover said.

The resident's name was not released.

The case will be forwarded to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for review of possible charges.

The Santa Barbara County Cannabis Compliance Team has operated since June, and consists of personnel from many disciplines within a variety of county departments focusing on unlicensed and illegal cannabis operations and public safety.

Anyone who suspects illegal cannabis cultivation activity can contact the Sheriff’s Department at 805.681.4100 and request to speak with a Cannabis Compliance Team detective. Anonymous tips may be made by calling 805.681.4171 or by going to the website by clicking here.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.