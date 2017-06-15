Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 12:04 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lompoc Man Arrested on Animal Cruelty Charges After Bound Dog Discovered in House Fire

Firefighters find 'Pooh' with rubber bands tied around his muzzle, paws while responding to June 6 blaze at Crown Circle residence

A Lompoc firefighter sits near a dog rescued from a burning residence June 6. The dog was found inside a weighted-down box with rubber bands on its muzzle and legs, leading to the arrest of owner Edward Vantassel on suspicion of animal cruelty.

(City of Lompoc photo)

< 948 > of 3
The owner of a dog rescued from a burning Lompoc residence was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty after firefighters discovered the animal with rubber bands binding its muzzle and legs.

(City of Lompoc photo)

< 949 > of 3
Lompoc firefightes hold a pet dog that was rescued June 6 from a structure fire in the city. One person sustained minor injuries in the blaze.

(Lompoc Firefighter Association photo)

< 950 > of 3
 
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 3:08 p.m. | June 15, 2017 | 12:01 p.m.

A 37-year-old Lompoc man was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty after firefighters responding to a house fire found his dog’s muzzle and rear legs had been bound with rubber bands.

Lompoc police detectives arrested Edward Kyle Joseph Vantassel, whose last name also has been spelled as Van Tassel, on Wednesday outside a Santa Barbara County Animal Services building for a hearing on custody of the dog.

On Friday, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office filed the felony charge against Vantassel in Lompoc Superior Court , where the arraignment hearing was continued to June 21, Supervising Deputy District Attorney Stephen Foley said.

The charge stems from an afternoon blaze on June 6 when Lompoc firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 1400 block of Crown Circle where the man was found outside the residence. 

Vantassel told firefighters his dog was still in the residence on the second floor, leading to a search of the building.

“Firefighters located the dog inside of an overturned, weighted-down box in a room on the second floor of the residence,” police Sgt. Kevin Martin said. “Firefighters also discovered the dog's muzzle and rear legs had been bound with rubber bands. “

Firefighters got the dog to safety and cut off the rubber bands before providing the animal with water and alerting Animal Services.

Edward Vantassel Click to view larger
Edward Vantassel (Lompoc Police Department photo)

The dog named Pooh was transported to a local veterinarian for treatment.

Pooh “is doing much better” and is with a foster family, Martin said.

Lompoc police detectives began an animal cruelty investigation, culminating in an arrest warrant for Vantassel.

He was arrested for suspicion of felony cruelty to an animal, with bail initially set at $100,000 and reduced after his court appeareance to $20,000.

Vantassel was transported to the Lompoc Police Department where he was interviewed and booked before being transported to Santa Barbara County Jail, police said. 

In 2008, Vantassel protested the Iraq War with a four-hour standoff on La Cumbre Road overpass near Calle Real.

Sporting a ski mask and military-style fatigues, the man eventually surrendered his revolver. Earlier in the protest, he demanded an Obama-Biden sign that was delivered by a bomb squad robot.

Months later, a judge sentenced the man to five years of probation, 200 hours of community service and ordered him to pay $500.

Authorities previously said that Vantassel, an Army veteran, served in Iraq and was seen for treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 