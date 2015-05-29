Lompoc Incident With Reportedly Barricaded Man Ends Quietly

An incident involving a possibly suicidal man with weapons barricaded inside a trailer in Lompoc ended quietly early Friday morning.

Officers from the Lompoc Police Department responded about 9 p.m. Thursday to the 500 block of North Poppy Street about the possibility of a suicidal man who had been drinking alcohol and had two firearms while inside a trailer parked in front of a residence.

The man made comments which concerned family members and prompted a call to police.

Officers helped get the family to a safe location and began talking with them.

“This led to a dialog via cell phone with the disturbed subject,” Capt. Ed Lardner said. “He began making statements like ‘I’m locked and loaded’ and ‘I’m gonna go Full Metal Jacket’ as he was walking around the location banging on doors and windows.”

Family members confirmed the man had a rifle and handgun with him, police said.

The combination of the weapons and statements, prompted the Lompoc Police Department Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT Team to respond to the scene.

A phone conversation with the man nearly brought resolution, but he stopped communication with police, Lardner said.

At one point, a loud bang, possibly a gunshot came from the site, and attempts to reach man again were unsuccessful and there was no movement in the trailer.

Authorities used a public address system to contact the man, who began moving again.

“Aid was offered for any injuries he may have suffered during the time of non-communication, but again the subject did not respond and appeared to be OK. In the end the subject covered himself with a blanket and appeared to go to sleep,” Lardner said.

“It was decided, forcing a violent confrontation, was not in the best interest of any involved party. Since the subject appeared to now be asleep LPD gathered its gear and personnel and left the scene,” Lardner said.

The family vacated the residence for the evening, as a precaution.

Police were investigating Friday if the loud bang was a gunshot, since intentionally or accidentally discharging a weapon is a misdemeanor violation of the city code, Lardner said. If it was determined to be a

For a time during the incident, police block College Avenue between Fourth and Fifth streets.

Residents received reverse notification calls through the 9-1-1 system advising them to remain inside their homes as a precaution.

The effort involved the crisis negotiation team with personnel from the Lompoc Police Department as well as the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

"It's a great partnership," he added.

Additionally, the Sheriff's Department assisted with other 911 calls in the city, Lardner said.

City street crews and American Medical Response ambulance also responded to the incident.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.