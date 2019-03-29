Lompoc Recreation Division to Roll Out Annual Easter Egg Hunt

The Lompoc Recreation Division in collaboration with the Lompoc Kiwanis Club invites the community to Lompoc’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 20.

The free festivities will be held in the American Legion Area at River Park, Highway 246 and Sweeney Road.

Camp Fire USA will provide games, and the MOMS Club of Lompoc will offer free face-painting. Kiwanis Club of Lompoc will be selling hot dogs, soda and chips for a nominal fee.

Participants are asked to bring their own basket or bag to collect chocolate eggs, and there is the possibility of an appearance by the Easter Bunny for photo opportunities.

To ensure the safety of all participants, hunt times will be divided by age groups as follows:

Ages 3 and under, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Ages 4-5, 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

Ages 6-8, 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Ages 9-12, 10:45 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

Questions regarding this year’s Easter Egg Hunt should be directed to the Lompoc Recreation Division, 805-875-8100.

— Samantha Scroggin for city of Lompoc.