Writer/Philosopher Luciana Salas Gallegos Nominated for Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize

Writer, photographer, philosopher and philanthropist Luciana Salas Gallegos is the sixth nominee for the Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize.

The daughter of immigrants who worked in Lompoc’s Bracero Program, a 1940s migrant workers agreement between Mexico and the U. S., Gallegos worked for 30 years for the Santa Barbara County Education Office in a program called Migrant Education, supporting and advocating for the health and education of migrant workers and their families.

After retirement, Gallegos had a close encounter with cancer. The experience stimulated her to write a book for her daughters titled Reflections for the Soul, her philosophical statements illustrated with original photographs of the Central Coast.

“Life is a gift,” states the Reflections, “you just have to untie the bow.”

Gallegos’ energies extend beyond her immediate family. Her interest in helping other families led to the creation of a game called Virtues, which helps families develop communication skills and positive family values.

She sponsors the Cozies program. Her blog, also titled Reflections for the Soul, explains the purpose of the Cozies: “to support children impacted by neglect, homelessness, foster care, severe illness, abandonment, and emotional, physical, and sexual abuse by offering them a COZIE blanket to find a little comfort.”

Also nominated for the Peace Prize are Sid Haro, Jon Vanderhoof, Lauren Pressman, Bill Carlsen and Jan Martinez.

— Allie Kay Spaulding represents Valley of the Flowers Church.