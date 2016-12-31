Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 12:17 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Lucky Penny Publications Introduces Latest Book, ‘Casey Cruises California’

Casey Cruises California, a guided tour of California’s nine national parks, is the fifth book in author Melissa Marsted’s series celebrating America’s national park system.
By Lucky Penny Publishing | December 31, 2016 | 11:30 a.m.

In honor of the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service in 2016, Lucky Penny Publications LLC has launched a new book series introducing children to the wonders of our national parks.

Following the series’ first successful title, Buzzy and the Red Rock Canyons, the newly released second title, Casey Cruises California, is a guided tour through California’s nine national parks, narrated by a California quail.

Beginning at Redwoods National Park, Casey guides readers south through forests with massive trees, majestic glacial formations, searing deserts and sublime Pacific Islands, finally returning north to end the tour at Pinnacles, the state’s newest national park, and the Golden Gate Bridge, the world’s gateway to California.

Along the way, Casey meets a variety of animal friends that help him understand the unique qualities of each park. He also teaches readers some of the history and amazing facts about the parks. After accompanying Casey on his grand tour of California’s national parks, young readers will certainly want to visit for themselves!

Casey is written by Lucky Penny founder and president, former Santa Barbara resident Melissa Marsted, and illustrated by Santa Barbara native Izzy Greer, the talented artist who also created the illustrations for Buzzy and the Red Rock Canyons, a fast-paced, illustrated tour of Utah’s five national parks, narrated by a talkative honeybee, the state’s mascot.

The third title, planned for early 2017, is Tiny’s Grand Adventure, in which a black-chinned hummingbird migrates through the seven national parks in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas, meeting other migratory birds along the way.

Four additional books are anticipated, encompassing the national parks of Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming.

Casey Cruises California is Marsted’s sixth book. (Other titles include Pablito and the Speckled Bear, Emily and the Shackelford Horses, The Lucky Penny Christmas Story and The King’s Balloon.)

A transplant to Park City, Utah, after her home burned in the 2008 Tea Fire, Marsted has fallen love with the beauty of her adopted home. A long-distance runner, she has completed several races through Utah’s canyons. Describing the beauty of the state’s national parks in an illustrated book for children was a natural for her.

Greer, Buzzy and Casey’s illustrator, has been painting for most of her life and studied art in college. Currently a resident of San Francisco, Greer has been illustrating Lucky Penny Press titles for more than six years.

Casey Cruises California is available on Amazon, as well as at national parks, gift stores and other specialty retailers.

Like all Lucky Penny titles, a portion of book sales will benefit a nonprofit organization, the National Parks Conservation Association, which works to protect and preserve our nation’s most iconic and inspirational places for present and future generations.

Lucky Penny Press began as a children’s eBook publisher founded by Marsted in 2010. The company became Lucky Penny Publishing LLC in 2013, offering two imprints: Lucky Penny Press, publishing children’s e-books, and Silver Dollar Press, which publishes adult-oriented memoirs, autobiographies and nonfiction.

The company added the print division — offering softcover editions from Amazon — in 2015, and has more than a dozen titles in print. It recently changed its name to Lucky Penny Publications LLC.

Click here for more information about Lucky Penny Publications. Connect with Lucky Penny Publications on Facebook. Follow Lucky Penny Publications on Twitter: @luckypennypress and Instagram: @luckypennypublishing.

 

