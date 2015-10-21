Monday, April 30 , 2018, 12:09 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Goleta-Area Man Accused of Killing His Family Enters Not Guilty By Reason of Insanity Plea

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | October 21, 2015 | 12:13 p.m.

A man facing murder charges for allegedly killing his family in their home last summer entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity in Santa Barbara County Superior Court Tuesday.

Nicolas Holzer, 45, is facing four murder charges after authorities say Holzer called 9-1-1 late on Aug. 11, 2014, to report that he had murdered his family in their home in the 600 block of Walnut Park Lane near Goleta.

Responding deputies found four bodies with multiple stab wounds, and the victims were identified as Holzer's parents and his two children: William Charles Holzer, 73, Sheila Garard Holzer, 74, Sebastian Holzer, 13, and Vincent Holzer, 10.

The family’s Australian shepherd, Dixie, also had been stabbed to death, authorities said. 

On Tuesday, Holzer entered his plea and Judge Brian Hill appointed two psychiatrists to the case, who will conduct an evaluation of the suspect.

The doctors appointed were Brandon Yakush and David Fennell, according to Holzer’s public defender, Christine Voss.

“They have not yet done an evaluation because they first need to be notified of their appointment by the court and then the evaluation process begins,” Voss told Noozhawk.

If Holzer is convicted, he is facing the possibility of a life sentence without the possibility of parole for each count of murder. 

His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 1.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 