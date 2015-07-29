Victim Dies After Shooting in Santa Maria

Advice

Attack on Western Avenue came 30 minutes after police broke up a large fight on Broadway

One man died late Tuesday night after being critically wounded in a shooting in Santa Maria,

The report of the shooting victim came 30 minutes after Santa Maria police handled a large fight in an apparently unrelated incident.

The injured man was found shortly after 10 p.m. near Western Avenue and Barrett Street, just north of Cook Street, according to police Sgt. Danny Rios.

The man, whose name was not released, had gunshot wounds and other injuries.

He was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of “pretty severe” wounds, Rios said.

Police later reported he succumbed to his wounds at the hospital.

Earlier, officers responded at 9:33 p.m. to a large fight involving multiple people in the 1600 block of South Broadway.

Officers discovered two stabbing victims, at least one of whom is a juvenile. Their wounds were not considered life threatening, Rios said.

The altercation appears to be gang-related, Rios added.

Police detained five or six suspects in the incident.

“We don’t think they’re connected but we can’t rule that out,” Rios added.

Detectives from the investigative unit and gang unit were handling the cases, Rios added.

