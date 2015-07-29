Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 6:01 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Victim Dies After Shooting in Santa Maria

Attack on Western Avenue came 30 minutes after police broke up a large fight on Broadway

A man was severely injured late Tuesday night in a shooting on Western Avenue in Santa Maria.
A man was severely injured late Tuesday night in a shooting on Western Avenue in Santa Maria. (Keith Carls / KCOY News photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 8:13 a.m. | July 29, 2015 | 12:12 a.m.

One man died late Tuesday night after being critically wounded in a shooting in Santa Maria,

The report of the shooting victim came 30 minutes after Santa Maria police handled a large fight in an apparently unrelated incident.

The injured man was found shortly after 10 p.m. near Western Avenue and Barrett Street, just north of Cook Street, according to police Sgt. Danny Rios.

The man, whose name was not released, had gunshot wounds and other injuries.

He was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of “pretty severe” wounds, Rios said.

Police later reported he succumbed to his wounds at the hospital.

Earlier, officers responded at 9:33 p.m. to a large fight involving multiple people in the 1600 block of South Broadway. 

Officers discovered two stabbing victims, at least one of whom is a juvenile. Their wounds were not considered life threatening, Rios said.

The altercation appears to be gang-related, Rios added.

Police detained five or six suspects in the incident.

“We don’t think they’re connected but we can’t rule that out,” Rios added.

Detectives from the investigative unit and gang unit were handling the cases, Rios added.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 