Friday, April 6 , 2018, 5:21 pm | Overcast and Breezy 64º

 
 
 
 

Mark Shields: Annual Gridiron Club Dinner Puts Politics Aside ... for Laughs

By Mark Shields | March 21, 2015 | 5:15 p.m.

“There are three things which are real,” President John F. Kennedy said. “God, human folly and laughter. The first two are beyond our comprehension, so we must do what we can with the third.”

As a national candidate, the then-senator did just that. Sensitive to the charge that his multimillionaire father was trying to buy the Democratic presidential nomination for him, Jack Kennedy quipped at Washington’s annual Gridiron Club Dinner: “I just received a telegram from my father. He says, ‘Don’t buy one more vote than you need. I’ll be damned if I’ll pay for a landslide.’”

Last Saturday night, the Gridiron Club, a group of 65 Washington journalists (of whom I am one), held its 130th winter dinner, where, in satirical skits and songs, the powerful and the pompous are gently skewered. Each year, the dinner has just three speakers: one Democrat, one Republican and the president of the United States (or his designated pinch-hitter).

Self-deprecating humor with which a public figure can publicly make fun of himself is always well-received. Nobody was more effectively self-deprecating than President Ronald Reagan.

Aware of the media speculation that perhaps he, then in his eighth decade and with an official work schedule which, by Washington standards, was thin, might not be “up” to the physical demands of the presidency, Reagan countered with a memorable one-liner: “It’s true hard work never killed anybody, but I figure, why take the chance?”

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, an undeclared Republican presidential candidate, began by addressing controversy around former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s assertion, “I do not believe President Obama loves America.” After doing so, Walker stated he didn’t “really know whether Obama loves America.”

At the Gridiron dinner he added, “I believe President Obama loves America and every single American ... except Rudy Giuliani.”

Insisting he was no narrow partisan, Walker continued: “I do have a lot of friends who are Democrats. I even have Hillary Clinton’s private email. It’s [email protected] You know the best part of that joke? Elizabeth Warren gave it to me.”

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, the chairman of Hillary Clinton’s campaign against Barack Obama in 2008, made light of his recent fall from a horse on a family vacation, in which he suffered seven broken ribs and a punctured lung, “That’s gravity for you.” Then, referring to Walker’s refusal to commit on evolution, added “Or as Scott Walker calls it, ‘the theory of gravity.’”

McAuliffe continued, “John Boehner wanted to attend tonight, but he can’t get anywhere without 100 votes from Nancy Pelosi.” He didn’t spare the leader of his own party: “Republicans, Democrats, the press — it can be dog eat dog out there. And, like the president, I’ve eaten my share.”

Obama was relaxed as he acknowledged his own aging since 2008: “Back then I was the young, tech-savvy candidate of the future. Now I’m yesterday’s news and Hillary has got a server in her house. I didn’t even know you could have one of those in your house.”

Mischievously, Obama chastised Walker for saying he didn’t know whether he loved America: “Think about it, Scott, if I did not love America, I wouldn’t have moved here from Kenya.”

Then, without specifically addressing the geriatric tilt to the Gridiron Club membership, he said that after his party’s sweeping 2014 defeats, Democrats had concluded “we have to spend more time focused on older white voters — which is why I am here (tonight).”

If you’re smiling, it’s tough to snarl. No history was made on this Saturday night, but, just perhaps, the toxic level in our politics, at least for a few hours, was lowered.

Mark Shields is one of the most widely recognized political commentators in the United States. The former Washington Post editorial columnist appears regularly on CNN, on public television and on radio. Click here to contact him, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 